Austria coach Ralf Rangnick becomes the latest to turn down Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Ralf Rangnick is the latest high-profile coach to turn down the vacant Bayern Munich job. Rangnick has decided on Thursday to remain in charge of Austria beyond this summer’s European Championship. Rangnick says, “This job gives me incredible joy and I’m determined to continue successfully on the path we’ve chosen. I would like to expressly stress that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern but a decision in favor of my team and our common goals.” Rangnick’s decision is an embarrassing blow for Bayern. Club officials had been praising the 65-year-old former Leipzig and Manchester United coach in recent days. Rangnick emerged as the favorite to take over from the departing Thomas Tuchel as other candidates ruled themselves out.

