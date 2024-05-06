Atalanta comes from behind to beat Salernitana and improve Champions League chances

ROME (AP) — Atalanta has come from behind to beat Salernitana 2-1 in Serie A and improve its chances of an automatic Champions League place next season. The Bergamo-based club conceded after 18 minutes but struck back in the second half through Gianluca Scamacca and Teun Koopmeiners on Monday. Atalanta has risen into fifth, above Roma on goal difference. Salernitana will be relegated.

