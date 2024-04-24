Atalanta beats 10-man Fiorentina 4-1 to reach Italian Cup final vs. Juventus

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta advanced to the Italian Cup final with a 4-1 win over 10-man Fiorentina to set up a meeting with Juventus for the trophy. The decisive goal by Ademola Lookman in stoppage time was initially called offside. Then the goal was awarded following a VAR review. Teun Koopmeiners, Gianluca Scamacca and Mario Pasalic also scored for Atalanta while Lucas Martinez Quarta scored for Fiorentina. Viola defender Nikola Milenkovic sent off early in the second half. Atalanta advanced on 4-2 aggregate after Fiorentina won the opening leg 1-0. Juventus eliminated Lazio on Tuesday. The final is scheduled for the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 15.

