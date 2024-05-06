Arsenal needs a favor from Tottenham in the title race. Current form suggests it won’t happen

Tottenham has stumbled to four straight losses, has just two clean sheets since the end of October and is on its worst run of results for 20 years. Those looking at Spurs to provide a late twist in the Premier League title race might just be disappointed. Manchester City’s May 14 trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for its next-to-last game of the season appeared the last possible stumbling block for the champions in their bid to reel in Arsenal and win a fourth successive title. Arsenal is surely losing hope of a favor from its north London neighbor. And doubts are starting to creep in about whether Ange Postecoglou is the man to bring a winning culture to the club without a trophy since 2008.

