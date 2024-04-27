Arne Slot a step closer to Liverpool job as compensation deal reached with Feyenoord

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arne Slot took a step closer to becoming Liverpool’s manager after the Premier League club reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros ($11.7 million) in compensation. British and Dutch media reported the clubs reached a verbal agreement on the compensation package, clearing the way for the 45-year-old Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp after this season. Klopp is leaving after a spell of more than eight years at Liverpool in which he has won a full set of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. Neither club has commented. Slot had earlier confirmed his interest and expressed confidence in working out a contract with Liverpool.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.