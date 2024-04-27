Arne Slot a step closer to Liverpool job as compensation deal reached with Feyenoord

By The Associated Press
FILE- Feyenoord's head coach Arne Slot reacts to his players during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Liverpool might have found its replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot says his Dutch club is “negotiating” with Liverpool over his possible move to Anfield. Slot tells ESPN he is “still on hold" and “we have to wait for an agreement to be reached, but I have every confidence in that.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Dejong]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arne Slot took a step closer to becoming Liverpool’s manager after the Premier League club reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros ($11.7 million) in compensation. British and Dutch media reported the clubs reached a verbal agreement on the compensation package, clearing the way for the 45-year-old Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp after this season. Klopp is leaving after a spell of more than eight years at Liverpool in which he has won a full set of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League. Neither club has commented. Slot had earlier confirmed his interest and expressed confidence in working out a contract with Liverpool.

