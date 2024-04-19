Arizona State hit with NCAA sanctions for improper football recruiting visits during pandemic

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State and four former members of its football coaching staff have reached an agreement with the NCAA on penalties for impermissible in-person contact with recruits during the COVID-10 dead period. Two others are contesting portions of their respective cases via a written record hearing, according to a release by the NCAA. Under the penalties, Arizona State was hit with four years probation, a fine, an already-served self-imposed ban for the 2023 postseason and vacation of records for games in which ineligible student-athletes competed. The Sun Devils also will have a reduction in scholarships and recruiting restrictions.

