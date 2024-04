AP Sports Week in Pictures: Pitcher Randy Vazquez, Olympic flame and Nelly Korda’s pond splash

Associated Press photographers were there for San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Vazquez working in the shadows and the lighting of a cauldron with the Olympic flame at the ancient Parthenon temple in Athens.

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya raised her arms in triumph while crossing the finish line at the London Marathon. Nelly Korda took the traditional jump into the lake after winning a record-tying fifth straight LPGA tournament at the Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate fought for the ball with Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca during the Europa League quarterfinals in Bergamo, Italy.

Retired Greek 400-meter hurdles champion Periklis Iakovakis lit a cauldron with the Olympic flame, which will burn at the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

