AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:46 a.m. EDT

Champions League final: Real Madrid seals 15th European Cup after 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund

LONDON (AP) — Vinicius Junior has sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final in London. The Brazil forward doubled Madrid’s lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front nine minutes earlier. Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti. It was his third with Madrid. Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Panthers going back to Stanley Cup Final, top Rangers 2-1 to win East title in 6 games

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots, Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko scored, and the Florida Panthers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday night. The Panthers — who lost the final to Vegas last year — won the Eastern Conference Final in six games. Florida will face either Edmonton or Dallas for the Cup, the title series set to start on June 8. Artemi Panarin scored with 1:40 left and Igor Shesterkin stopped 32 shots for the Rangers, who had a 2-1 lead in the series — then lost three straight, costing them their season.

Novak Djokovic keeps his French Open title defense going by getting past Lorenzo Musetti in 5 sets

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defense and his hold on No. 1 in the rankings are still alive thanks to a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over 22-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round match. It is Djokovic’s 369th win at a Grand Slam tournament. That ties Roger Federer for the most in tennis history. Djokovic and Musetti did not step on court until 10:30 p.m. Saturday and did not finish until Sunday after 3 a.m. It is the latest finish in tournament history. Djokovic earned the right to continue his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and fourth at Roland Garros.

No marathon this time as Swiatek sprints into French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova. Swiatek won without even facing a game point against her. Their match started at around 11 a.m. and just eight hours after men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic finished his 4 1/2-hour marathon against Lorenzo Musetti at just after 3 a.m. in the latest finish in tournament history. Third-seeded American Coco Gauff was also in women’s fourth-round action. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz were in men’s fourth-round play.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever edge Angel Reese and Chicago Sky for first home win, 71-70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points, NaLyssa Smith added 17 and Caitlin Clark had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Indiana Fever win their first home game of the season, 71-70, over the Chicago Sky. Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 1-4 at home. The Fever closed it out with Erica Wheeler running down the final 6.6 seconds on the clock before passing to Clark, who tossed the ball high into the air. Marina Mabrey had a chance to force overtime but missed the first of two free throws. Chicago never got the ball back and finished the game on a 12-3 run. Chennedy Carter had 19 points and six assists to lead the Sky.

Minjee Lee with 66 forges a 3-way tie in the US Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — There’s a three-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open. Two-time major champion Minjee Lee had a 66 at Lancaster Country Club and was the first to reach 5-udner 205. She was joined by Andrea Lee and 31-year-old Thai player Wichanee Meechai. Only two other players are under par. Former Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno also had a 66 and is two shots behind. Yuka Saso is another major champion. She dropped a few shots coming in for a 69 and was three shots back. At stake is a $2.4 million payoff.

Paris is aiming for the most sustainable Olympics yet. Organizers acknowledge the plan isn’t perfect

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics have set ambitious goals for environmental sustainability. They aim to reduce the Olympics’ overall carbon footprint by half compared with the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games. Organizers say they’ll slash carbon emissions by building as little as possible, instead using existing or temporary venues for most sports. They’re favoring local and meat-free foods. And they’re using 100% renewable energy. They say they took sustainability into account early in their planning. Some experts say they’re planning well, as businesses would for emissions. But the plans also face questions about some carbon-intensive sponsors and doubts about their long-term future in a warming world facing a growing climate crisis.

As Mets retire his No. 18, Strawberry tells fans ‘I’m so sorry for ever leaving’

NEW YORK (AP) — Darryl Strawberry told New York Mets fans it was a mistake to leave for the Los Angeles Dodgers 34 years ago. Strawberry spoke for 16 minutes as his No. 18 was retired before a game against Arizona. He says: “I’m truly, deeply sorry that I ever left you guys. I never played baseball in front of fans greater than you guys.” The eight-time All-Star had a heart attack on March 11, a day before his 62nd birthday, and said a full recovery will take about a year.

Sabalenka and Rybakina reach French Open fourth round while Medvedev and Zverev also advance

PARIS (AP) — Grand Slam winners Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have reached the fourth round of the French Open in straight sets. Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-4, 6-2. Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka followed her on Court Philippe Chatrier and won against her best friend on tour, Paula Badosa. After trailing 5-3 in the first set Sabalenka won eight straight games to take complete control. In men’s third-round play, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime all advanced. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was in action later.

On a wing and a prayer, a pigeon is rescued by a French Open chair umpire during a match

PARIS (AP) — A pigeon landed on the court during a French Open match, leading the chair umpire to use a towel to rescue the fallen fowl. The pigeon dropped to the red clay at Court Suzanne Lenglen and remained there during a changeover in the fourth set of 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev’s third-round victory over Tomas Machac on Saturday. Chair umpire Damien Dumusois climbed down from his perch and grabbed a white towel. He approached the bird, which appeared injured and tried hopping away. Dumusois gave chase and eventually used the towel to grab the pigeon with both hands, earning cheers from spectators.

