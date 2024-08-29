AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:37 p.m. EDT

Stephen Curry agrees to $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million. Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin with Octagon, confirmed the agreement on Thursday to The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the agreement between Curry and the Warriors. Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million — the most the Warriors could offer by league rule — for 2026-27.

No. 1 seeds Sinner, Swiatek move into the third round at the US Open; Hurkacz and Korda ousted

NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner have flashed their No. 1 form with powerful performances that moved them into the third round of the U.S. Open. Swiatek raced by Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-0, 6-1 on Thursday, winning the first set in just 23 minutes and finishing off the match in 65. It took the 2022 U.S. Open champion longer than that to play the second set alone of her first-round match, when she needed a tiebreaker that she eventually closed out in 72 minutes. Sinner downed Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in 1 hour, 39 minutes.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump advertises his firm on patches worn by US Open tennis players

NEW YORK (AP) — Prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is advertising on players’ outfits at the U.S. Open Grand Slam tennis tournament this week by placing his firm’s name on sponsor patches worn during matches. “Ben Crump Law” appeared on a sleeve of the shirt worn by the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac on Thursday while he was eliminating Sebastian Korda. Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic wore the same type of patch mentioning Crump’s law practice during a loss to 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday. Crump has been the voice for the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and Michael Brown — Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

College athlete advocacy group opposes NCAA lawsuit settlement, says it limits potential earnings

A prominent advocacy group for college athletes says it opposes a settlement agreement of federal antitrust lawsuits facing the NCAA and major college conferences. The National College Players Association says a plan for schools to share athletic revenue with athletes would actually limit their earning potential by eliminating booster-funded collectives, currently responsible for billions of dollars in payments to college athletes. NCPA executive director Ramogi Huma, a former UCLA football player, called the settlement unjust and says his group will work to have it rejected by the court. A preliminary approval hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese record-setting seasons continue to fuel WNBA Rookie of the Year debate

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese both have been having history-making rookie seasons on and off the court and their performances continue to fuel debates around the WNBA Rookie of the Year race. The pair came into the league highly touted and haven’t disappointed. Despite their record-setting play, Clark is the favorite to win the league’s rookie of the year award, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Clark is leading the league in assists and Reese is the league’s leading rebounder at 12.9 a game — the highest average in league history by any player.

Track cyclist Caroline Groot wins Paralympic Games’ first gold, Chinese athletes take 4 more

PARIS (AP) — Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands has won the first gold medal of the Paralympic Games and Chinese Paralympians claimed four on the first day of competition. Groot won the final of the C4 and C5 classifications in the 500-meter time trial in women’s track cycling on Thursday. It is the first medal event of the Games that opened with a spectacular ceremony on Wednesday. Afghan taekwondo Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi won the refugee team’s first ever medal at a Paralympics, and Ugo Didier delighted local fans by upsetting the race favorites to win the 400m freestyle para swimming S9 final for France’s first gold medal.

The Chiefs’ pursuit of a 3-peat is the hot topic among many storylines entering 2024 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chasing history will be the hottest topic throughout the NFL season. Kansas City’s three-peat quest is only one of many interesting storylines. Aaron Rodgers is back in New York after his first season with the Jets lasted only four plays. The 40-year-old four-time NFL MVP is returning from a torn Achilles tendon and aiming to help the Jets end the league’s longest active playoff drought. No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams takes over for the Bears, looking to end Chicago’s lengthy search for a franchise quarterback. Eighteen weeks and 272 games to determine the teams that’ll play in January to figure out which two face off in February for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Great Britain para archer Jodie Grinham balances competition, motherhood and pregnancy

PARIS (AP) — Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham returned to the Paralympic stage Thursday for the first time since Rio 2016, this time seven months pregnant. Grinham wrapped up her first competition this morning in the women’s individual compound open, finishing fourth and scoring a personal best of 693. Later in the evening she and Nathan MacQueen placed second in the mixed team compound open ranking round. Grinham is doing what few have done before, but she wants to be highlighted for her personal performances, not her pregnancy status. She will return to competition on Saturday for individual qualifiers and Monday for mixed quarterfinals.

NFL places restrictions on Brady’s broadcasting access because of pending Raiders ownership stake

An NFL spokesperson says Tom Brady’s pending bid to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has triggered restrictions on his access to teams as part of his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster. Brady is not permitted to attend in-person or online broadcast production meetings and may not have access to team facilities, players or coaches. Fox staff is not subject to these limitations. He also must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs. Brady is allowed to broadcast Raiders games.

Jacoby Brissett is selected Patriots starting quarterback for Week 1 against Cincinnati

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has selected Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback for New England’s season opener at Cincinnati. Brissett gets the nod over rookie first-round draft pick Drake Maye, who he shared snaps with throughout training camp and the preseason. Brissett, who heading into his ninth NFL season, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Patriots in March. It reunited him with the team that drafted him in in the third round in 2016. While Mayo acknowledged earlier this week that he felt Maye had outplayed Brissett this preseason, he said other factors shifted the pendulum toward Brissett, most notably his overall experience.

