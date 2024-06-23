AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:39 p.m. EDT

Blue Jays’ Orelvis Martínez gets 80-game drug suspension 2 days after his major league debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martínez has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene. The announcement comes two days after the 22-year-old Martínez made his major league debut. He issued a statement Sunday apologizing to the Blue Jays and their fans and saying he and his girlfriend were trying to start a family, so he visited a fertility clinic in the Dominican Republic where he was prescribed treatment that included a banned substance. Martínez has been on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster since November 2022. He went 1 for 3 with a strikeout on Friday at Cleveland.

UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Security is being increased field-side to stop fans getting to players at the European Championship. The problem at Euro 2024 peaked when at least six fans tried to get selfie photos with Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday. UEFA says “additional safety measures will be deployed” in the 10 stadiums in Germany. No details were revealed of the updated plan to stop intruders who face a tournament ban and criminal prosecution for trespassing. Four fans pursuing Ronaldo got on the field Saturday during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey and more tried after the game ended in Dortmund.

Albania player Mirlind Daku banned by UEFA for two Euro 2024 games after nationalist chants

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation says UEFA banned its player Mirlind Daku on Sunday for two games at the European Championships after leading fans in nationalist chants. UEFA later said the action brought soccer into disrepute. Daku took a megaphone after Albania’s 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday in Hamburg and joined in chanting slogans against Serbia and North Macedonia. Albania plays a decisive group-stage game on Monday against Spain.

For the Panthers, Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final will bring either immortality or ignominy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It’s very simple for the Florida Panthers now. Win on Monday, and you’re Stanley Cup champions. Lose on Monday, and you’re the first team since World War II to blow a 3-0 lead in hockey’s title series. Either way, the outcome will last forever. For the Panthers, the 2,464th game in franchise history is unquestionably the biggest one ever. It’s for all the marbles, immortality awaiting with a win, ignominy awaiting with a loss. The fourth and final chance the Panthers will get this season to win the Stanley Cup has arrived, with Florida playing host to the Edmonton Oilers in the final game of this season on Monday night.

NBA draft: Are there international prospects beyond France fans should keep an eye on? Oui!

France isn’t the only country producing top prospects for the NBA — it just sort of seems that is the case. There are other international prospects expected to be selected in the NBA draft this week beyond France’s Alexandre Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher. Other international prospects include Nikola Topic and Nikola Djurisic of Serbia, Bobi Klintman of Sweden, Juan Nunez of Spain, and Ulrich Chomche of Cameroon.

Kylian Mbappé is getting used to his new mask ahead of France’s game against Poland, teammate says

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France captain Kylian Mbappé is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland. His teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni says Mbappé is “starting to get used to” the mask and “really looking forward” to France’s next game on Tuesday. Mbappé sat out France’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday after breaking his nose in the team’s opening 1-0 win over Austria. Tchouaméni has also suggested that France is working on its finishing after the World Cup runner-up scored just one goal in its first two group-stage games at Euro 2024.

Yankees’ Stanton goes on injured list for 8th time in 6 seasons, this time with a strained hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went on the injured list for the eighth time in six seasons, a day after straining his left hamstring. A 34-year-old former MVP, Stanton left Saturday night’s 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves and was set to undergo imaging Sunday. Stanton doubled off the center-field wall in the fourth inning and winced when he rounded third base on Gleyber Torres’ double. Trent Grisham pinch hit for Stanton leading off the sixth. Stanton had missed 266 of 708 games in the past five seasons.

Caeleb Dressel, swimming’s reluctant star, is finding more joy as he heads to another Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel still seems a bit tortured by the trappings of the Olympic stardom. Even as he was claiming two victories at the U.S. swimming trials and setting himself up to collect another bounty of medals in Paris, Dressel was enduring some dark moments behind the scenes. Dressel was one of the biggest stars at the Tokyo Olympics, winning five gold medals. But the weight of that world crashed down on him in the midst of the 2022 world championships. He walked away, taking a long layoff that he says was needed recapture his love of swimming. It’s a work in progress, but he’s getting there.

College comeback leads to Olympic dreams for 400-meter relay standout Kendall Ellis

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Type some combination of the words “greatest” “track” and “comebacks” into the browser and, even to this day, a video from the 2018 NCAA championships will come up on the first screen. That video starts with Kendall Ellis of USC nearly dropping the baton at the start of the anchor lap of the women’s 4×400. It ends with Ellis making up 30 meters over the homestretch to reel in the two runners in front of her and cross the line first. Ellis is in the 400-meter final at U.S. track trials this week. Her experience makes her someone coaches can’t ignore when putting teams together for the Paris Games.

Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris to win Spanish GP and increase F1 lead

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen has steered his Red Bull to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to increase his lead of the Formula 1 drivers championship. Verstappen started second from the grid but was in front by the third lap. Lando Norris was second in his McLaren, followed by Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Verstappen got his seventh win from 10 races this season and has claimed his third straight victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia. Hamilton’s third place was the first podium of the season for the seven-time world champion, who is in his last season for Mercedes before joining Ferrari next season.

