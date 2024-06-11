AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:25 p.m. EDT

Tiger Woods returns to Pinehurst after 19 years and it’s not the same. Neither is he

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods has never gone this long without seeing a major championship course he has played before. He last played Pinehurst No. 2 in a U.S. Open 19 years ago. So much has changed about the Donald Ross course. It now has Bermuda greens instead of bent. And the rough as been replaced by sandscapes. So much has changed about Woods, too. He’s now 48 with a battered body. He hasn’t won since the fall of 2020 and hasn’t finished closer than 10 shots of a tournament winner in about three years. This is his first U.S. Open since 2020.

Why Germany’s 2006 World Cup patriotic fervor is unlikely to repeat at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — When Germany hosted the 2006 World Cup, it unleashed an unexpected burst of national pride across the country. It was the first time many Germans felt they could wave the flag unburdened by the country’s dark past. Germany is getting ready to host another major soccer tournament, the European Championship. But the scenes of patriotic fervor from 2006 are hard to imagine happening again. The national team could yet coax reluctant Germans to celebrate. But the country itself is going through difficult times politically, with a far-right surge making many uncomfortable about public displays of national pride. There are few German flags hanging from balconies or windows just days before Germany’s opening game against Scotland on Friday.

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises concerns about the future of the sport

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — In 2022, a veteran of the Bauer Hockey equipment giant said the number of kids playing hockey in Canada was spiraling downward. Participation numbers have been dropping for some time in the nation that is home to the sport. Many watching the trend see ominous signs when it comes to young people choosing hockey in Canada and worry that some of the solutions will not be easy. The sport has become more and more expensive to the point where some parents feel they can’t take part.

Celtics’ Porzingis has tendon issue in lower left leg, hasn’t been ruled out of Game 3 of NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis has a dislocated tendon in his lower left leg but hasn’t been ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks. The team says the injury to Porzingis occurred in the third quarter of Boston’s 105-98 victory in Game 2. It’s unrelated to the right calf strain that sidelined the 7-foot-2 Latvian for 10 consecutive playoff games. The team calls injury rare and says Porzingis’ availability is day-to-day. Boston takes a 2-0 series lead into Game 3 on Wednesday night in Dallas.

Caitlin Clark and other rookies draw near-record crowds, record ratings for 1st month of WNBA season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA says the first month of the season drew its highest attendance since the league’s second season in 1998 and the best television ratings in the league’s history. The figures are the latest evidence of the surging popularity of the WNBA since it added prominent rookies including Indiana’s Caitlin Clark, Chicago’s Angel Reese and Los Angeles’ Cameron Brink. The league says its games are averaging 1.32 million viewers, nearly tripling last season’s average. The WNBA says it sold out more than half its games in May, with arenas filled to 94% capacity.

Rory McIlroy arrives at the U.S. Open content with his career, yet burning to end his major drought

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy arrived at the U.S. Open this week insisting that he is content with his career. Yet in the very next breath, the 35-year-old from Northern Ireland admitted that it has taken “quite a while” for him to win his fifth major championship. A full decade, to be exact, since McIlroy triumphed at the PGA Championship in 2014. He came close to ending the drought in the U.S. Open a year ago, finishing one shot back of Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club. McIlroy will try again this week at Pinehurst No. 2, the classic Donald Ross layout that winds its way through the North Carolina pines.

College World Series might offer glimpse of future with only SEC and ACC teams in the field

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series opens Friday at Charles Schwab Field and, for the first time since the event expanded to eight teams in 1950, only two conferences will be represented on the college game’s biggest stage. The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference have combined to send the most teams to the CWS over the last decade, including this year. Their exclusivity in the 2024 field hints at an even greater concentration of power in the sport as college athletics move into an era where players, already able to move around freely, can make more money than ever.

Mumbai-born Netravalkar to bowl against India stars Kohli and Sharma as US chases more cricket glory

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — At age 18 Saurabh Netravalkar’s ambition was to play top-level cricket for India. That never happened but at 32 he’s suddenly got a chance to bowl against his country of birth at the Twenty20 World Cup. The left-arm United States pacer will be watched nervously by a billion cricket fans back home in India when the teams meet Wednesday. Indian broadcaster Star Sports is already promoting the game as a clash between players like Netravalkar against India superstar batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Tournament favorite India won’t be over-confident, having seen the U.S. pull off a major shock in world cricket when it beat Pakistan. Netravalkar played at a junior level for India.

Locking down games and dominating late has become a hallmark for the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have become experts at locking games down and dominating opponents in the third period. Getting a lead and holding on to it has them two wins from the Stanley Cup after cooking up that recipe to perfection in Games 1 and 2 of the final against the Edmonton Oilers. Florida has outscored opponents 28-11 in the third during the playoffs. Taking a 2-0 lead in the series the Panthers did less relying on goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and controlled much of the play throughout. They head to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 full of confidence in their style.

Reigning WNBA champion Aces struggling to start season while trying to get players healthy

The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces are off to a rough start as they’ve been inconsistent over the first month of the season. The Aces have dropped three of their last four games and have a 5-4 record. They didn’t lose their fourth game last season until August. It hasn’t helped that they’ve been playing without guard Chelsea Gray. She is still recovering from a leg injury she suffered in the WNBA Finals last season and there is still no timetable on her return. New York won all four of its games last week and has moved up to the top spot in the AP WNBA poll. Connecticut is second and Minnesota third. Seattle and Las Vegas are the next two.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.