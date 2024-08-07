AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:51 p.m. EDT

NCAA hands former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh a 4-year show cause order for recruiting violations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NCAA says former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had impermissible contact with recruits and players while access was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has handed him a four-year show-cause order if he wants to return to college coaching. The NCAA says Harbaugh engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations. Harbaugh left the national-championship winning Wolverines to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. The NCAA has already given Michigan three years of probation, a fine and recruiting limits in the same case.

Everything Simone Biles did at the Paris Olympics was amplified. She thrived in the spotlight

PARIS (AP) — Every single thing Simone Biles has done at the Paris Olympics has been spotlighted. She won four medals, had an online feud with a former teammate and a social media post that appeared to take a swipe at presidential candidate Donald Trump. Her TikToks regularly draw millions of views and her revelation that she’d gotten Botox made headlines. Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all-time and America’s golden girl. She has a unique ability to retain her staying power beyond Olympic cycles, in part because of her remarkable career achievements. But it is also her authenticity that has made her relatable, inspirational and liked by millions around the world.

3 years after the NFL added a 17th game, the push for an 18th gets stronger

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The debate about whether the NFL will expand the regular season once again seems to have been resolved and now it’s a matter of how soon the league adds an 18th game. Commissioner Roger Goodell has talked openly about it, union chief Lloyd Howell recently told the Washington Post that the NFLPA is open to doing it before the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2030 season. Players seem resigned to the inevitability no matter how they might personally feel. The bigger question now might be what concessions can players get to agree to a longer season.

Falcons receiver Rondale Moore carted off field with leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore was carted off the field with a leg injury during the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Athletic trainers placed an air cast on Moore’s leg as both teams immediately rushed to be near the injured player. Falcons players knelt while Moore received attention. The practice, nearing its conclusion, ended and Moore was transported to a nearby facility for evaluation. The 24-year-old Moore is in his first year with Atlanta after spending his first three seasons at Arizona.

It’s some Olympic rematches in the Paris basketball semifinals, with US-Serbia and Germany-France

PARIS (AP) — U.S. men’s basketball coach Steve Kerr knows something unexpected is going to happen when his team plays against Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics. Maybe Serbia will change its lineup. Maybe Nikola Jokic will play the entire game. Or maybe the surprise will be that there’s no surprise at all. Whatever the case, Kerr knows the Americans have to be ready for anything. The U.S. will look to reach the gold-medal game for the 18th time in its 20 Olympic appearances when it faces Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Games on Thursday night. France will play Germany in the other semifinal.

Crashes, cramps and accusations run rampant during heated Olympic track and field qualifying session

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Pushing and shoving and crashes on the track. Leg cramps and untimely misses in the field. A seemingly routine set of qualifying rounds took an ugly turn at Olympic track and field with a four-man pileup in an overcrowded men’s 5,000-meter heat and drama in the high jump that left the defending co-champions in dire straits. The biggest crash involved George Mills, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Mike Foppen, Dominic Lobalu going down in the first of the two 5,000 heats. Mills and Hugo Hay of France were trading shoves when Mills stumbled down to the purple track and the others fell over him like dominoes. Hay remained upright and Mills said the Frenchman “took me out.”

Giants and Lions each fined $200,000 for multiple fights during joint practices

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the Giants and Lions each $200,000 for multiple fights that broke out at join practices between the teams this week. On Monday, there were at least four scrums after plays where the players rushed to the altercation from all sides of the field and peace was eventually restored. Two of those fights involved Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, one with safety Dane Belton and the other with rookie cornerback Dru Phillips. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones rushed into one tussle. Lions defensive back Emmanuel Moseley is out indefinitely after being injured in one of the fights. On Tuesday, Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers got into a fist-swinging altercation with Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

Jets safety-turned-cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse focused on football now, becoming a vet later

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse had dual dreams while growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana. He wanted to be a professional football player and make big plays on the field. He also wanted to someday be a veterinarian and care for sick animals. Football is the focus right now and Bernard-Converse made a position change this offseason and hopes it carries him to a long football career. He has been solid while moving from safety to cornerback. He plans to pursue becoming a veterinarian after his playing days are over and work with large farm animals.

US Open player compensation rises to a record $65 million, with singles champs getting $3.6 million

Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic and other players at the U.S. Open will be playing for a record total of $75 million in compensation at the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament. That is a rise of $10 million from a year ago. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday that the women’s and men’s singles champions will each receive $3.6 million in 2024. The total compensation includes money to cover players’ expenses. The full compensation puts the U.S. Open ahead of the sport’s other three major championships this season. Play begins at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 26.

Sex eligibility rules for female athletes are complex and legally difficult. Here’s how they work

PARIS (AP) — Women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics has highlighted the complexity of drafting and enforcing sex eligibility rules for women’s sports and how athletes like Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan are left vulnerable in the fallout. Eligibility for women’s events has often been a legally difficult process for sports bodies that has risked exposing athletes to humiliation and abuse. In the 1960s, the Olympics used degrading visual tests intended to verify the sex of athletes. The modern era of eligibility rules started in 2009, after South African runner Caster Semenya surged to stardom as an 18-year-old gold medalist at the world championships. She is involved in a legal challenge to track’s rules about testosterone levels.

