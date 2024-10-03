AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:48 p.m. EDT

Augusta chairman confident Masters will go on as club focuses on community recovery from Helene

Masters chairman Fred Ridley says Augusta National sustained a lot of damage from Hurricane Helene, just like the rest of the area. Ridley is in Japan for the Asia-Pacific Amateur. He says he’s confident the Masters will go on as scheduled the second full week in April. He says the focus now is on employees and neighbors. Augusta National and a community charity organization have donated $5 million toward recovery and relief, along with separate donations. Ridley did not discuss the extent of the damage at the home of the Masters. But he expects to recover sooner rather than later.

Simone Biles’ post-Olympic tour is helping give men’s gymnastics a post-Olympic boost

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is giving the men’s side of the sport a welcome boost. Several members of the U.S. men’s Olympic team that captured bronze in Paris have joined Biles for her post-Olympic tour. Biles says the decision to include men was designed to show fans of the women’s side of the sport what the men’s side has to offer. Interest in men’s gymnastics is spiking after the Paris Games, which could use some help as support at the NCAA level wanes. The Gold Over America Tour runs through early November.

The ‘Prime Effect’ is real at Colorado. How long will Deion Sanders stay is a lingering question

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The arrival of Deion Sanders has turned Colorado football into a national program, a place where NFL prospects mingle with celebrities and everyone feels the love. Sanders has improved almost every number at Boulder, from enrollment figures at the school to the program’s economic impact in town. CU has already matched its four wins from last year and things are trending up. Will Sanders stick around long enough to turn CU into more than a brand, but also a legitimate contender?

Messi, Inter Miami to open playoffs at home on Oct. 25. And it’ll be shown live in Times Square

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first MLS Cup playoff match with Inter Miami will be on Oct. 25. And it’ll be aired live on a massive screen spanning an entire block of New York’s Times Square. Major League Soccer announced Thursday that Inter Miami’s opener will be the lone playoff match played on that Friday night, with an 8:30 p.m. Eastern start time. It’s a slight adjustment to the MLS Cup schedule; original plans called for the playoffs to begin on Oct. 26. Inter Miami clinched the MLS Supporters Shield — given to the league’s best regular season team — on Wednesday night with a 3-2 win at Columbus.

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals go from 2 late 7-game losing streaks to the AL Division Series

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Kansas City Royals endured two seven-game losing streaks in the final month of the season. The second of those ended with a well-timed joke from a three-time World Series winner. Now they’re in the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees after opening the playoffs with a two-game sweep of Baltimore. Kansas City’s approach allowed a team that lost 106 games last year to turn things around in a hurry. It will be a bigger challenge for AL batting champion Bobby Witt Jr. and Co. to keep it going.

NASCAR season hits final 6 weeks under shadow of antitrust lawsuit filed by 2 of its teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The final six weeks of the NASCAR season will play out under the shadow of a lawsuit filed by the 23XI team and Front Row Motorsports against the series. The two teams are accusing NASCAR of running a monopoly. All eyes will be on how those teams and their drivers are treated by NASCAR race officials and inspectors. This weekend’s race is at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The Devils meet the Sabres in the Czech capital to open the NHL regular season

PRAGUE (AP) — The New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres will open the NHL regular season with matches on Friday and Saturday in Prague. The Devils failed to make the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons and hired coach Sheldon Keefe to make a difference. The Sabres hope to end a 13-season playoffs drought after bringing back coach Lindy Ruff. Ruff guided them to their last postseason appearance in 2011. It’s the 11th season that the NHL has come to Europe. Defending Stanley Cup champion the Florida Panthers face the Dallas Stars in Tampere, Finland, on Nov. 1-2.

World ski body and UN weather agency team up to help winter sports plan for climate change

GENEVA (AP) — Winter sports are facing a long-time crisis because of climate change and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation has teamed up with the United Nations weather agency. It’s an initial five-year partnership between FIS and the World Meteorological Organization. It aims to help national ski federations, venues and race organizers better understand weather forecasting to manage natural and artificial snow. An online meeting is set for Nov. 7. The Switzerland-based organizations say winter sports and tourism face a bleak future because of climate change.

Canada ending its NHL title drought? AP predicts the Stanley Cup champion and top award winners

The 2024-25 NHL season begins this weekend in Prague with the puck dropping next week in North America for most teams. The Florida Panthers raise their first Stanley Cup championship banner, the Utah Hockey Club plays its first game since moving from Arizona and Macklin Celebrini plays his first game for the San Jose Sharks since being taken with the first pick in the draft. What follows is a six-month race to the playoffs until the final day of the regular season on April 17. The Cup could be handed out as late as June 23.

Broncos out to snap 8-game losing streak to Raiders who have long overcome distractions vs. Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders may be dealing with Davante Adams’ situation but they’ve gotten pretty good at dealing with drama and still beating the Denver Broncos over the last few seasons. The Raiders have beaten the Broncos eight consecutive times in one of the NFL’s more perplexing one-sided series. Take away games against each other and the teams have similar records. The Broncos’ last win over their AFC West rivals came in 2019 when they prevailed 16-15 to end the Raiders’ long run in Oakland. The Raiders haven’t lost to Denver since moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

