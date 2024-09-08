AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:27 p.m. EDT

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on a record contract that is the first at $60 million per year

Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland. A person with knowledge of the deal says the star quarterback and the Cowboys agreed on a $240 million, four-year contract. It’s the first in NFL history to average $60 million per season. The runner-up in NFL MVP voting was entering the final year of a $160 million, four-year contract that was a franchise record before this deal. It includes $231 million guaranteed. That’s $1 million more than the previous record from the fully guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns two years ago.

Tyreek Hill is briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins’ season opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium hours before his team opens the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill has since been released and the team said he has arrived safely at the stadium. His agent says Hill is preparing to play against the Jaguars.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Marcus Freeman again is explaining a stunning loss at Notre Dame 3 years in

Marcus Freeman still has not mastered the most underrated part of being a college football coach at a blue-blood school: Beat the teams you’re supposed to beat. The Notre Dame coach added a stunning home loss to 28-point underdog Northern Illinois to a resume that already includes being upset at home by Marshall and a Stanford team that was in the midst of a 3-9 season back in 2022. The 38-year-old Freeman said after the 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois that the Fighting Irish have been here before. Sort of. In Year 3, this one is far worse.

Russell Wilson sits out season opener for Steelers with a calf injury. Justin Fields get the start

ATLANTA (AP) — Russell Wilson’s debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait. Wilson was ruled out of the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons with a calf injury. Another newcomer to the Steelers, Justin Fields, will get the start. Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler who signed with the Steelers after being cut loose by the Denver Broncos. He earned the starting job during the preseason, only to aggravate a calf injury in practice on Thursday. Fields moved to the top of the depth chart for Week 1, with Kyle Allen listed as the backup. Wilson was designated as the inactive third quarterback.

Taylor Fritz plays Jannik Sinner in the US Open men’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz is seeking the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man in 21 years, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be trying for second major championship of the season when they meet in the U.S. Open final. Sunday’s title match is scheduled to begin at about 2 p.m. EDT. Sinner is 34-2 on hard courts in 2024 with four titles, including at the Australian Open in January. The Italian goes into Sunday on a 10-match winning streak. The 12th-seeded Fritz is in his first major final at age 26. Andy Roddick’s victory at the 2003 U.S. Open is the last Slam title for an American man.

US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is as good as it gets on hard courts but isn’t just a hard hitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka does not consider herself a finished product even after winning her first U.S. Open championship for a third Grand Slam title. She has been making an effort to be more than simply a big hitter. The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka reminded everyone with her 7-5, 7-5 victory over Jessica Pegula in Saturday’s final that she is as good as it gets on hard courts these days. She is 27-1 on that surface at majors over the past two seasons, with two Australian Open trophies in that span and a run to the 2023 U.S. Open final before losing to Coco Gauff. By adding volleys and drop shots and more to her skill set, she keeps getting better.

The Gaudreau brothers left a legacy at Boston College and beyond

Grief over the deaths of John and Matthew Gaudreau filled the hockey community around the world from their hometown in New Jersey to Columbus and Calgary. Boston College also acutely felt the pain a decade after the brothers played together in Chestnut Hill for the Eagles. Current and former players hope to carry on the legacy of “Johnny Hockey,” who will be laid to rest along with his brother at a funeral service Monday. The Gaudreau brothers left a mark on BC hockey that won’t soon be forgotten.

Northern Illinois stuns No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 with field goal in final minute

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kanon Woodill hit a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play, Cade Haberman blocked a 62-yard try as time expired and Northern Illinois stunned No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday. Haberman blocked the 62-yard attempt by Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter, allowing the jubilant Huskies to claim their first nonconference victory against a ranked opponent since a 19-16 upset of No. 21 Alabama in 2003. Notre Dame looked like it was in position to get some separation from Northern Illinois, but an interception thrown by Riley Leonard set up the winning field goal for the Huskies.

Morocco’s El Idrissi smashes women’s marathon world record on the last day of the Paralympic Games

PARIS (AP) — Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi has smashed the world record in the women’s marathon for runners with visual impairments on the last day of the Paralympic Games. The 29-year-old El Idrissi finished in 2 hours, 48 minutes, 36 seconds. It beats the previous record from Japan’s Misato Michishita in Hofu City in December 2020 by nearly six minutes. Tunisia’s Wajdi Boukhili won the men’s T12 marathon. Swiss wheelchair racers Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug have also won the women’s and men’s marathons. The Netherlands’ women’s team defended its gold medal in wheelchair basketball with a 63-49 win over the United States in the final.

No. 7 Oregon beats Boise State 37-34 on last-second field goal

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Atticus Sappington kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 7 Oregon a 37-34 victory over resilient Boise State on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns for the Ducks, who extended their nonconference home winning streak to 34 games, best nationally among active teams. Ashton Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns for Boise State, which led 20-14 at the half but lost momentum after Oregon scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead.

