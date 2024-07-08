AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:26 p.m. EDT

At the Paris Olympics, it will no longer be personal for Ukraine’s athletes. This time, it’s war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — For Ukrainian athletes, the Paris Olympics are more than just sports. They’re a way to draw attention to their country’s fight for survival against Russia — a sort of war on another battlefield. But an Associated Press analysis found Russia’s war is making it increasingly difficult for Ukraine, once a post-Soviet sports power, to get those headline-capturing medals. Ukrainian performances began dipping after 2014, the year of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. Ukraine’s haul of 11 medals at the 2016 Rio Games was its smallest as an independent nation and it tumbled to a low of 22nd in the country rankings. Ukraine recovered to 16th at the pandemic-delayed Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 but just one of its 19 medals was gold — another new low.

Elina Svitolina is in a fog at Wimbledon because of the missile attacks on Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina says she was in a fog at Wimbledon because of a deadly Russian missile strike on her home country. Svitolina found it difficult to focus on tennis and impossible to celebrate her victory over Wang Xinyu to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club. Officials said dozens of Russian missiles hit five cities in Ukraine, striking apartment buildings and a children’s hospital in the capital of Kyiv, killing at least 31 people. The All England Club gave Svitolina permission to wear a black mourner’s ribbon during her match.

Forza! Musetti makes it 3 Italians in Wimbledon quarterfinals. Rybakina and Svitolina advance

LONDON (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti has advanced to the first Grand Slam quarterfinals of his career at Wimbledon by beating big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in four sets. The No. 25-seeded Musetti joins No. 1 Jannik Sinner and women’s No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in collectively making Italian history: it’s the first time three Italians have reached the quarterfinals at the same Grand Slam. On the women’s side, No. 21 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Wang Xinyu 6-2, 6-1 on a “very difficult day” for her home country. A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed dozens. Svitolina will play 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Ukrainian high jumper keeps her eye on the raised bar, but her mind is fixed on the war

MONTE GORDO, Portugal (AP) — Ukrainian athletes training for the Paris Olympics are torn between their sports demand for complete concentration on the here and now, and the war back home that is never far from their minds. Kateryna Tabashnyk is a 30-year-old high jumper who is training in southern Portugal. Her hometown, the city of Kharkiv, is under daily bombardment and she thinks often of the Russian missiles that have stolen so much: her mother, her apartment, a pain-free childhood for her nephew, even the fields where she trained. Her coach says she is among many Ukrainian athletes who feel the burden not just of being competitive but of using the international stage to draw attention to their country’s struggle to survive.

The U.S. men’s basketball team has two goals for Paris: win gold and see Simone Biles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has an off day in Paris, they’ll be checking out other events. And if Simone Biles is competing that day, she’ll be who they want to see. Count the U.S. men among Biles’ many fans heading into the Paris Games. LeBron James says she’s the greatest. Kevin Durant says she’s why he started watching gymnastics. Bam Adebayo just wants a picture with her.

Americans will finally announce their Ryder Cup captain

The American Ryder Cup team is finally getting a captain for 2025 at Bethpage Black. The PGA of America plans a news conference Tuesday in New York to introduce the next captain. It was never supposed to be this complicated or take this long. Phil Mickelson was seen as the obvious choice for Bethpage Black. That was until he became a chief recruiter and led defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Tiger Woods has been in talks with the PGA. He wasn’t sure he had the time. It will be the latest a captain is announced in at least 30 years.

France players celebrating election results back home ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal

MUNICH (AP) — France players are already celebrating something at the European Championship — the result of the elections back home. A leftist coalition that came together to try to keep the far right from power in France won the most parliamentary seats in Sunday’s runoff parliamentary election. France midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni calls it “The victory of the People.” The first-round vote on June 30 saw major gains for the National Rally, potentially putting the far right in a position to govern France for the first time since World War II. France’s players have consistently been vocal at Euro 2024 with calls to get out to vote in parliamentary elections. France plays Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinal in Munich on Tuesday.

Becky Hammon’s careerlong ‘underdog’ mentality has helped defending champion Aces get back on track

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Becky Hammon has had to prove she belongs throughout her basketball career. She was a consensus All-American in 1999 at Colorado State but went undrafted that year. Though Hammon became a multiple WNBA All-Star she wasn’t initially invited to the U.S. Olympic training camp in 2008. Knowing she was viewed as a longshot or the underdog, that mentality helped drive Hammon to a Hall of Fame playing career. It continues to drive her as coach of the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Capitals promote Chris Patrick to GM, Brian MacLellan remains president of hockey operations

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have named Chris Patrick as their general manager with longtime GM Brian MacLellan remaining president of hockey operations. The team announced the front office promotions Monday. Patrick has worked for the Capitals in various capacities since 2009 and served as assistant GM under MacLellan the past three years. The son of longtime team president Dick Patrick previously was director of player personnel after a lengthy stint as a pro scout. MacLellan spent a decade in the day-to-day GM role since taking over for George McPhee in 2014. He finished the building of the team that won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title in 2018.

Pirates’ Skenes an All-Star just 8 weeks after debut, and 7 Phillies are picked for July 16 game

Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes was picked for the All-Star Game just eight weeks after his debut, and major league-leading Philadelphia had a big league-high seven selections. The 22-year-old Skenes made his first big league appearance on May 11 and is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 10 starts. Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga joined Skenes and San Diego outfielder Jackson Merrill as the only rookies for the July 16 game at Arlington, Texas. Philadelphia pitchers Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm joined three starting teammates: first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm.

