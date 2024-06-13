AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:59 p.m. EDT

Atlanta Falcons forfeit fifth-round pick, fined for tampering with Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft on Thursday for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering rules prior to signing quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Falcons and Cousins agreed on a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed shortly after the league’s 52-hour legal tampering window opened. It’s normal for teams and players to reach agreements quickly and there were other players who agreed to deals even before Cousins. But Cousins’ comments at his introductory news conference raised questions that led to the NFL’s investigation.

Tatum, Brown help Celtics hold off huge Dallas rally for 106-99 win, 3-0 lead in NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics held off a furious Dallas rally to reach the brink of a record 18th championship with a 106-99 victory over the Mavericks for a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. No team has rallied from 3-0 down in an NBA playoff series. Jaylen Brown had 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Celtics extended their franchise record with a 10th consecutive playoff victory. The Mavs almost pulled off a crazy comeback to avoid the big hole. Boston led 91-70 at the end of a 20-5 run early in the fourth quarter before Dallas answered with a 22-2 spurt to get within a point.

US Open is the toughest test in golf from tee to green. At Pinehurst, it’s mostly the greens

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2, and no one was expecting an easy time. The Donald Ross gem is hosting its fourth U.S. Open in the last 25 years. Only four players have finished under par in the previous three Opens combined. Tiger Woods is among the early starters. He was runner-up the last time he played Pinehurst No. 2. That was 19 years ago, before the course was restored to feature sandy areas instead of rough. But with Pinehurst, the signature has always been the domed greens that make it difficult to hold shots.

Doncic fouls out and Mavericks fall into a 3-0 hole after losing to Celtics again in NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic fouled at when the Dallas Mavericks were making a furious comeback attempt in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. With their superstar on the bench for the final 4:12 Wednesday night, they came up short. Doncic’s sixth foul of the game came while on defense, after setting his feet and taking contact from Boston guard Jaylen Brown. It was also fourth foul in the fourth quarter, and his night was done after coach Jason Kidd’s unsuccessful challenge of the call. The Celtics went on to a 106-99 win for a 3-0 series lead. Doncic’s final foul came during a 22-2 run that got Dallas within one point.

Analysis: Jerry West and Kobe Bryant were a match from Day 1, and the Lakers reaped the benefits

It was during the NBA Finals in 2010. Kobe Bryant was asked a question about whether he thought he was the greatest Los Angeles Laker ever. The answer was immediate. “No,” Bryant said. He wasn’t being difficult or misleading and the question was fair, especially because Bryant surely would have been on the short list for such a title. But in Bryant’s mind, that distinction — greatest Laker ever — belonged to only one person. To him, the only answer was Jerry West.

Rafael Nadal will skip Wimbledon so he doesn’t have to switch from grass to clay for the Olympics

Rafael Nadal is going to skip Wimbledon, as expected, and instead prepare for the Paris Olympics by entering a clay-court tournament in Bastad, Sweden. The 22-time Grand Slam champion said Thursday he wants to just remain on clay, rather than switching over to grass for the All England Club and then needing to go back to clay. The Summer Games will hold the tennis competition at Roland Garros starting on July 27. That is the site of the French Open, where Nadal has won a record 14 titles. Nadal will play doubles — with Carlos Alcaraz — and singles at the OIympics. Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

NFL players union could propose trading spring practices for longer training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — NFL teams wrapped up their mandatory minicamps this week leading into about a month-long break before the start of a grueling season that could approach seven months for the teams that make the Super Bowl. The timeline of spring practice followed by a break and then training camp has been a familiar one for years. The NFLPA is contemplating proposing a major upheaval to this schedule, replacing spring practices with a longer training camp. It’s a plan that has not been met with wide acceptance, with several players and coaches decrying the elimination of OTAs and minicamps in May and June.

IndyCar moves to Fox Sports in 2025 after 16 seasons with NBC. Fox now has Daytona 500 and Indy 500

Fox Sports has acquired the rights to broadcast IndyCar starting in 2025. The move gives the network two of the biggest races in the world, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Daytona 500. Fox Sports already broadcasts the first half of the NASCAR schedule. Terms of the deal between IndyCar and Fox Sports were not revealed but Fox promised all the races would receive network broadcasts, as well as qualifying for the Indy 500. NBC had held the rights to IndyCar since 2009. Fox Sports says all races with be on Fox and the Fox Sports app, while Fox Deportes will carry Spanish-language coverage.

Ukraine arrives at Euro 2024 to a patriotic welcome and vivid reminder of the war at home

WIESBADEN, Germany (AP) — The Ukraine men’s soccer team was made to feel at home for its first practice in Germany for the European Championship. Patriotic songs were broadcast and thousands of exiled Ukrainians watching in the stadium at Wiesbaden on Thursday. There was a vivid reminder of the war at home that is a uniting force for this Ukraine squad. Each player had a ball to give to a fan and Oleksandr Zinchenko presented his to a military veteran who had prosthetic legs below each knee. Near the stadium is the United States military headquarters in Germany that’s coordinating delivery of military aid from Ukraine’s allies.

Former NBA star Luol Deng has steered South Sudan’s basketball journey to Paris Olympics

It’s been only 13 years since South Sudan emerged from civil war and became an independent nation. For former NBA star Luol Deng that journey has a parallel connection with his introduction to basketball through fellow Sudanese countryman and former NBA player Manute Bol. That meeting, as well as connections Deng made during time at small New Jersey boarding school, helped steer him and his South Sudan squad on a path to making its Olympic basketball debut in Paris. Deng believes the team, known as “The Bright Stars,” can be a uniting force for a country of 11 million people that’s still finding its way after years of conflict.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.