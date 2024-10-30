AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:58 p.m. EDT

Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series championship in five seasons, overcoming a five-run deficit with the help of three Yankees defensive miscues and rallying on sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6 in Game 5. Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Alex Verdugo’s RBI single chased Jack Flaherty in the second and Giancarlo Stanton’s third-inning homer against Ryan Brasier built a 5-0 lead for New York. But the Dodgers rallied, helped by a shaky defensive performance by the Yankees.

Aaron Judge snaps World Series slump with homer, then makes costly error that sparks Dodgers rally

NEW YORK (AP) — Game 5 of the World Series has been quite a roller coaster for Aaron Judge. The star slugger busted out of a postseason slump with his first Series home run, connecting for a two-run shot in the first inning that put the New York Yankees ahead against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also made a spectacular catch while banging into the fence — and then dropped an easy fly for an error that helped the Dodgers rally for five runs to tie the score at 5 in the fifth. Judge was batting just .152 in October and .133 during his first Fall Classic before sending a 403-foot shot to right-center on the first pitch he saw from starter Jack Flaherty.

Yankees fans who interfered with Betts’ catch are banned from Game 5 of the World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York Yankees fans who were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series for interfering with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts have been banned from Game 5 on Wednesday night. Betts leaped at the retaining wall in foul territory and caught Gleyber Torres’ pop fly in the first inning Tuesday night, but a fan in the first row with a gray Yankees road jersey grabbed Betts’ glove with both hands and pulled the ball out. Another fan grabbed Betts’ bare hand. The Yankees announced the Game 5 ban in a statement that called the fans’ behavior “egregious and unacceptable.”

Bronny James feels love from Cleveland while scoring first NBA points in an arena where he grew up

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James let his son, Bronny, have the Cleveland stage to himself. As the Los Angeles Lakers superstar watched from the bench, Bronny James scored his first points in an NBA game — on a shot that looked just like his old man — in a 134-110 loss to the Cavaliers. LeBron James checked out in the fourth quarter and saw his son soak in the love of a Cleveland crowd that cheered him for 11 seasons. Cleveland’s crowd began chanting “We want Bronny!” in the fourth hoping to see the rookie they watched grow up. He checked in with 5:16 left and made first basket on a jumper from the left corner with 2:03 left.

Panthers QB Bryce Young will start in Week 9, when the Saints anticipate Derek Carr’s return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback is scheduled to get his second straight start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, who expect to have Derek Carr return under center for the first time since Week 5. Andy Dalton was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. But Carolina coach Dave Canales said he wanted to err on the side of caution and give Dalton another week to recover from the thumb injury he suffered in a car accident. Meanwhile, Carr practiced on Wednesday for the first time since injuring an oblique muscle in a game at Kansas City on Oct. 7. Saints coach Dennis Allen says he was “encouraged” by Carr’s form.

Police investigate handling of a traffic stop involving Lions WR Jameson Williams and a gun

DETROIT (AP) — Police in Detroit are conducting an internal investigation after Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was not locked up following a traffic stop despite the discovery of a gun under his seat. Commander Michael McGinnis told WXYZ-TV that the police chief was “very unhappy” when he heard details about the Oct. 8 stop. The gun was registered to Williams, but he did not have a permit to carry it in the vehicle. Prosecutors are reviewing the case. Williams’ lawyer noted that the player’s brother, who was driving, has a concealed-carry permit.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels practices through his rib injury and says he’s ‘still intact’

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels was a limited participant in Washington Commanders practice Wednesday while dealing with a rib injury. The rookie quarterback took several big hits on the way to throwing his Hail Mary touchdown pass to beat Chicago last weekend and get the Commanders to 6-2 this season. Daniels says he feels good and is still intact. The No. 2 pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner does not know when his ribs will be fully healed. But Daniels is fully expected to play against the New York Giants this weekend.

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 points, Knicks rally in 2nd half to beat Heat 116-107

MIAMI (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 44 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half and the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Miami Heat 116-107 on Wednesday night. Towns had the fourth-most points for the Knicks against the Heat. Jamal Crawford scored 52 in 2007, Carmelo Anthony had 50 at Miami in 2013 and RJ Barrett 46 in 2022. Mikal Bridges added 17 points for New York, which trailed by 13 in the third quarter before flipping the game. OG Anunoby had 11 points and Josh Hart finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Tyler Herro had 34 points for Miami, hitting eight 3-pointers.

White Sox hire Will Venable as manager, AP sources say

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have hired Will Venable to take over as manager, turning to the former big league outfielder to help turn around the team after a miserable season. Two people with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed the choice to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the franchise hadn’t announced the move. Venable is stepping in for Pedro Grifol, who was fired in August with the White Sox on their way to breaking the modern major league record for most losses in a season. With Grady Sizemore serving as interim manager, the club finished with a 41-121 record. Venable was an associate manager for Texas for the past two years.

Oilers star Connor McDavid is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with an ankle injury. The Edmonton Oilers announced the injury timeline on Wednesday. McDavid, the reigning playoff MVP who led Edmonton to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, was injured Monday night when he was tripped and went left skate first into the boards on his first shift at Columbus. The team sent him home to get evaluated, sowing fears that it might be a long-time absence for the undisputed best player in hockey. McDavid had 10 points in his first nine games this season before being injured.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.