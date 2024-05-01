AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Celtics advance to East semifinals, beating short-handed Heat 118-84 in Game 5

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Miami Heat 118-84 in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Boston will face the winner of the Cleveland-Orlando series. The Cavaliers lead 3-2, with Game 6 in Orlando on Friday night. Brown also had six assists, and White hit five 3-pointers. Sam Hauser added 17 points and Jayson Tatum had 16 points and 12 rebounds, The top-seeded Celtics never trailed and led by 37 points. They also got a measure of revenge a year after the Heat routed them in Game 7 of the conference finals in Boston. Bam Adebayo scored 23 points for Miami.

Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself during first few weeks in Russian jail

PHOENIX (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself during her first few weeks in a Russian jail after her 2022 arrest on drug-related charges. Griner spoke for the first time about her monthslong detention in Russia during an hourlong interview that aired Wednesday night on ABC. Her memoir, “Coming Home,” is set to be released on May 7. Griner was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis. She says she had suicidal thoughts “more than once” but decided against it.

Stars first to hold serve at home, beat Knights 3-2 in Game 5 for series lead in NHL playoffs

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored a power-play goal to put Dallas ahead late in the second period after Tyler Seguin took a shot to the face and the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 5. The Stars are the first home team to win in this opening-round series that they now lead. Evgenii Dadonov and Matt Duchene also scored goals for Dallas on Wednesday night. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots, including a nearly full-split save with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the game. Adin Hill had 22 saves for the Knights, while Mark Stone and William Carrier scored their goals. Game 6 is Friday night in Las Vegas,

Caitlin Clark attendance boon: Some WNBA teams look for bigger arenas when the Fever come to town

WNBA teams have started experiencing the Caitlin Clark effect and the top overall draft pick hasn’t even played her first game. To capitalize on Clark’s popularity, the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics have moved games against the Indiana Fever to bigger arenas. When Clark played road games in college last season at Iowa, they were either sellouts or set attendance records at every single one. The two-time reigning WNBA champion Aces relocated their game on May 25 from the 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena to the 18,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. The Mystics game against Indiana on June 7 will be played at Capital One Arena — Washington’s former home.

New Big 12 out to prove bigger bank accounts don’t always mean better football teams in 12-team CFP

SCOTTDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Big 12 is about to play its first season without Oklahoma and Texas. The new 16-team conference lacks traditional super powers. And the expanded College Football Playoff’s new revenue structure has created a perception the Big 12 is no longer a peer of the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference on the field. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s job is to push back against the narrative bigger bank accounts automatically make better football teams. He says he was not happy with the new CFP revenue model, but he’s betting on the Big 12’s performance in the 12-team playoff to overcome perception.

Brewers’ Uribe suspended 6 games for brawl, Peralta 5 and Murphy 2 while Rays’ Siri penalized 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for six games and starter Freddy Peralta for five for their roles in a brawl during a Brewers’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay outfielder Jose Siri was suspended for three games, a penalty later cut to two, and Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy for two. The suspensions were issued by Mike Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations. All four also were fined. Murphy started his suspension, when associate manager Rickie Weeks led the team against the Rays, and Siri also began his penalty.

Boxer Ryan Garcia denies using performance-enhancing drugs after beating Devin Haney

NEW YORK (AP) — Boxer Ryan Garcia denied using performance-enhancing drugs in a video posted on social media Wednesday night after ESPN reported that he had tested positive for a banned substance. Garcia defeated Devin Haney, a former amateur rival, by majority decision on April 20 in New York. Garcia knocked Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss but did not win the title because he was over the weight limit. ESPN reported that the 25-year-old Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine the day before and the day of the fight, citing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association letter.

UConn, Kentucky among those with big changes through transfers in college basketball’s portal window

Two-time reigning national champion UConn is among the teams that have dramatically changed their rosters with transfers during college basketball’s open portal window. The deadline for players to enter their names into the portal to signal their intent to change programs is late Wednesday. The Huskies could lose all five starters from their second straight NCAA championship team. But coach Dan Hurley has added former Michigan center Tarris Reed and Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney as replacements. Other teams facing significant changes include marquee names like Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Arkansas.

Füllkrug fires Dortmund to 1-0 win over Mbappé’s PSG in Champions League semifinal first leg

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Niclas Füllkrug scored and Borussia Dortmund earned a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck sent a long pass over the top for Füllkrug to control brilliantly with his first touch before scoring with his next in the 36th minute. It gives Dortmund a narrow advantage before the teams play again in the second leg in Paris next Tuesday when the French champion will need to overturn the result if it’s going to capture Europe’s biggest prize before Kylian Mbappé leaves the club. The winner of the two-leg tie will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final on June 1.

What are the most unforgettable Kentucky Derby races over 149 years? We picked 10

This is the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby. Aristides won the first edition by two lengths in 1875 when the race was run at 1 1/2 miles. In 1896, the distance was changed to 1 1/4 miles where it remains. Among the milestones at the Derby is the first filly to win, Regret in 1915. Secretariat became the first winner to run under 2 minutes in 1973. The race has been run annually since it began. Twice it was rescheduled in the same year, the first due to World War II in 1945 and the second because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

