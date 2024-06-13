AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EDT

Barkov, Bobrovsky and the Panthers beat the Oilers 4-3 to move within win of Stanley Cup title

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky led the way as the Florida Panthers moved within a victory of their first Stanley Cup title, holding on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3 of the final. Game 4 is Saturday night in Edmonton. Barkov set up a goal and scored another while Bobrovsky made 32 saves to continue his run of dominance in the series. The Panthers pounced on turnovers and silenced a fired up Edmonton crowd witnessing the first Cup final game with fans in the city in 18 years.

McIlroy showing major form with bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead after one round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. McIlroy had tremendous control on a course that demands precision. He was bogey-free for a 65 in the afternoon. Cantlay had six birdies in his round of 65 in the morning. McIlroy hasn’t had a bogey-free start to a major since last winning one 10 years ago at the British Open. They led by one shot over Ludvig Aberg. Bryson DeChambeau powered his way to a 67 and was tied for third with Matthieu Pavon on France.

Scottie Scheffler opens U.S. Open with 71, leaving him in contention but with ground to make up

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler began his pursuit of the U.S. Open title on Thursday with a 1-over 71, leaving the world’s top-ranked player in contention but with some ground to make up. He bogeyed the par-4 third at Pinehurst No. 2 and played the rest of the round over par, a rarity for him. Scheffler had played 21 holes all season when he was over par for a tournament. His playing partner, Rory McIlroy, shot a bogey-free 65 that put him in a tie with Patrick Cantlay atop the leaderboard, The third player in their powerhouse trio, PGA champ Xander Schauffele, finished at even-par.

Tiger Woods returns to the US Open, shoots an inconsistent opening-round 74 at Pinehurst No. 2

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods survived an inconsistent round in his first appearance at the U.S. Open since 2020 on Thursday, shooting a four-over 74 at Pinehurst No. 2. He drove the ball well and made some nice par saves, but he struggled with wayward iron shots at a course where precision is paramount. The big trouble came during a seven-hole stretch in which Woods made five bogeys. Still, he posted a round that puts him in the mix to play the weekend. That’s an improvement over his last time out at the PGA Championship. Woods missed the cut after shooting a second-round 77 at Valhalla.

QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars agree to a 5-year, $275M contract extension, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the contract publicly. The person says Lawrence’s deal averages $55 million and ties him with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow for the most ever. Lawrence’s extension includes $142 million fully guaranteed and a $37.5 million signing bonus. Lawrence is now the sixth QB making more than $50 million a year.

Atlanta Falcons forfeit fifth-round pick, fined for tampering with Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft on Thursday for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering rules prior to signing quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Falcons and Cousins agreed on a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed shortly after the league’s 52-hour legal tampering window opened. It’s normal for teams and players to reach agreements quickly and there were other players who agreed to deals even before Cousins. But Cousins’ comments at his introductory news conference raised questions that led to the NFL’s investigation.

Conor McGregor out of UFC 303 because of an undisclosed injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An injury caused Conor McGregor to pull out of the upcoming pay-per-view event June 29 in Las Vegas that he was scheduled to headline. Organization President Dana White announced the change Thursday night on X. White saying light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will face top-ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka in UFC 303. McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler. The first indication that bout was in trouble when his news conference June 3 in Dublin was abruptly canceled. No immediate explanation was provided.

Celtics on the brink of an 18th title, can close out Mavericks in Game 4 of NBA Finals on Friday

DALLAS (AP) — It’s over. That’s what the numbers say. There will be a record-setting 18th championship for the Boston Celtics to celebrate soon, maybe very soon. They have a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, a lead that has never been wasted in any NBA series, ever. The stats are absolute. The Celtics, to their credit, are taking nothing for granted. On perhaps the next-to-last day of the NBA’s 78th season, the Celtics — who could finish off the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 on Friday night — were desperately trying to keep things as close to business as usual as could be expected.

Analysis: Jerry West and Kobe Bryant were a match from Day 1, and the Lakers reaped the benefits

It was during the NBA Finals in 2010. Kobe Bryant was asked a question about whether he thought he was the greatest Los Angeles Laker ever. The answer was immediate. “No,” Bryant said. He wasn’t being difficult or misleading and the question was fair, especially because Bryant surely would have been on the short list for such a title. But in Bryant’s mind, that distinction — greatest Laker ever — belonged to only one person. To him, the only answer was Jerry West.

Nelly Korda stumbles again in 1st event since US Women’s Open, shooting 76 in Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (AP) — Nelly Korda stumbled again Thursday in her first event since missing the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open, dropping four strokes on the first three holes in a 4-over 76 at the windy Meijer LPGA Classic. The top-ranked Korda was tied for 133rd in the 144-player field, 11 strokes behind leader Alison Lee at Blythefield Country Club. Korda shot 80-70 — making a 10 on a hole in the first round — two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open in Pennsylvania. She came into the Women’s Open with six victories in her last seven tournaments, including a major that tied an LPGA Tour record for five wins in a row. On Thursday at Blythefield, where she won in 2021, Korda opened double bogey-bogey-bogey.

