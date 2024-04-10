AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:31 p.m. EDT

Masters a reunion of the world’s best players. But the numbers are shrinking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters is more than just the first major of the year. It’s the first time the whole gang is back together. The question is for how much longer. The 13 players from LIV Golf join the rest of the players in an 89-man field at Augusta National. Masters Chairman Fred Ridley is leaning on invitations in his belief they can get the right players. He believes the Official World Golf Ranking is legitimate. The Masters always reviews the criteria. Ridley did not announce any changes in his news conference. For now, the focus is on winning a green jacket.

Caitlin Clark tells fans ‘this place will always be home to me’ as she bids farewell to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark got a final chance to say goodbye to Iowa fans on Wednesday, and of course there was a big crowd waiting. Clark, who became major college basketball’s all-time leading scorer this season on the way to being the consensus national player of the year, was honored along with her teammates in a celebration at Iowa’s home arena commemorating the Hawkeyes’ second consecutive national runner-up finish in the NCAA tournament. “I would say you’ve all inspired me as much as I inspired you,” Clark said to the approximately 8,000 fans at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Adam Silver says gambling probe of Toronto’s Jontay Porter could lead to banishment from league

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto’s Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. Silver, speaking after a two-day meeting of the league’s Board of Governors, did not reveal any specifics about the investigation surrounding Porter, other than saying the probe is ongoing. Porter has not played since the league said it was looking into betting patterns surrounding his on-court performance.

Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs faces charges from Starbucks drive-thru incident

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs has been arrested after allegedly threatening another man and showing a handgun during a dispute in a Starbucks drive-thru line. Scottsdale Police arrested Suggs and charged the former Baltimore Ravens player with threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon. The incident on March 10 began after a black Range Rover driven by Suggs passed the ordering speaker at Starbucks and had to back up to place his order, backing into the other vehicle.

Jackson Holliday, baseball’s top-rated prospect, makes MLB debut for Orioles at Fenway Park

BOSTON (AP) — After his rapid rise to the majors, Jackson Holliday was given a particularly meaningful number with the Baltimore Orioles. Baseball’s top-ranked prospect made his big league debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park, starting at second base and batting ninth against the Boston Red Sox. He struck out his first time up. The 20-year-old infielder, selected first in the 2022 amateur draft out of high school in Oklahoma, is a son of Matt Holliday, a seven-time All-Star and the 2007 NL batting champion. Holliday will wear No. 7 for Baltimore. His father wore that number during seven seasons with St. Louis and one with Colorado. But it hadn’t been worn by a member of the Orioles since former manager Cal Ripken Sr. was still coaching in 1992.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers briefly thought playing career could be over after tearing his Achilles tendon

Aaron Rodgers acknowledged during a podcast appearance this week he briefly thought his playing career could be over after he tore his left Achilles tendon in the New York Jets’ season opener. The 40-year-old quarterback said during a wide-ranging 2 1/2-hour interview on the “I Can Fly” podcast that he feared for his playing career immediately after he was hurt just four snaps into his Jets debut on Sept. 11. Rodgers was traded to the Jets last offseason after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. He said his life has changed for the better since the injury and is excited about playing again.

Raphinha scores twice as Barcelona beats PSG 3-2 in 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Raphinha scored twice and substitute Andreas Christensen headed the winner as Barcelona won 3-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Christensen met a corner and stooped to head past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 77th minute of a pulsating match. Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th and Ousmane Dembélé equalized in the 48th against his former club. Three minutes later, midfielder Vitinha put PSG ahead. Raphinha tied it at 2-2 just past the hour mark. Dembélé hit the post moments before Christensen’s goal. In the other quarterfinal first leg Atlético Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home.

Oh, brothers! Guardians’ Josh and Bo Naylor hit home runs in same inning on National Siblings Day

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair. Josh Naylor and his younger brother, Bo, both hit home runs in the same inning on Wednesday night for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox. And if that wasn’t enough, the Naylors came through with RBIs in the 10th inning to give Cleveland a 7-6 win. Josh Naylor connected for a solo homer with one out in the fourth. Bo smashed a two-run shot two batters later. The Naylors also homered in the same inning on July 14 last season at Texas. They are the 13th pair of brothers to homer in the same game as teammates.

Jrue Holiday agrees to 4-year, $135 million extension with Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Jrue Holiday agreed to terms on a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics, his agent Jason Glushon confirmed. As part of the deal, Holiday is declining his $37.5 million player option next season. The extension will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 season. Holiday has stepped right into the void created this offseason when the Celtics parted with defensive stalwart Marcus Smart as part of the three-team trade that netted them Kristaps Porzingis. A two-time All-Star, Holiday has seen his scoring average drop to 12.5 points per game, his lowest output since his third season in the league in 2011-12. He’s shooting a career-best 43.1% from 3-point range and averaging a career-best 5.4 rebounds.

‘Pravi MVP’: In any language, Mavs think Doncic is the NBA’s best player

MIAMI (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks had a message Wednesday night: “Pravi MVP.” Translated, that means Real MVP. And because it was coming from the Mavs, it was also pretty easy to figure out what the message on the T-shirts that players, coaches and staff wore before the game against the Miami Heat was. Admittedly biased, Mavs coach Jason Kidd said he thinks Luka Doncic should be the NBA’s MVP this season.

