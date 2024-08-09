AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:28 p.m. EDT

Breanna Stewart, US women’s basketball team advance to gold medal game at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday. The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face France on Sunday. The U.S. is trying to become the first team to win eight consecutive gold medals, breaking the tie with the American men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68. A win Sunday would give Diana Taurasi a record six gold medals.

Boxer Imane Khelif wins gold to cap an Olympics marked by scrutiny over her sex

PARIS (AP) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She emerged victorious Friday from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny and online abuse over misconceptions about her womanhood. Khelif beat Yang Liu of China 5:0 in the women’s welterweight division, wrapping up the best series of fights of her boxing career. Cheering crowds have embraced Khelif in Paris, chanting her name, waving Algerian flags and roaring every time she’s landed a punch. That’s even as she’s faced an extraordinary amount of scrutiny from those who questioned her sex or falsely claimed she was a man. She thanked her supporters and said her win was a dream for eight years.

Sha’Carri Richardson rallies US women in Olympic 4×100 while men shut out again

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal, bringing the American women from behind in the anchor lap to capture the 4×100 relay. The U.S. men extended their drought to 20 years without a medal, disqualified for an illegal pass after Christian Coleman crashed into teammate Kenny Bednarek. Andre De Grasse put a bright mark on an otherwise disappointing Olympics by anchoring Canada to gold in a time of 37.50 seconds. Rai Benjamin won gold for the U.S. in the 400 hurdles, defeating world-record holder Karsten Warholm.

California bookie pleads guilty to running illegal gambling business used by ex-Ohtani interpreter

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling business. Mathew Bowyer entered the plea in federal court in Santa Ana on Friday. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering and subscribing to a false tax return. He’s due to be sentenced Feb. 7. Federal prosecutors contend that Bowyer ran an illegal gambling business for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas, and that he took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Coach says Noah Lyles had a 102 fever when he won a bronze; says he’ll be back for 2028 Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The night Noah Lyles won a bronze medal in the 200 meters, his coach said the sprinter had a 102-degree fever. It’s what made that medal, in his last sprint at the Paris Olympics, all the more impressive to Lance Brauman, who described the sprinter’s condition and his future in an interview with The Associated Press Friday. Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and finished third in Thursday’s final behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and American teammate Kenneth Bednarek. Lyles was back at the track Friday night wearing a protective mask while accepting his medal. Brauman says he expects Lyles to compete again at the 2028 Games.

LeBron James, still leading the way for the US at age 39, has another chance at an Olympic gold

PARIS (AP) — LeBron James knows there aren’t many moments like this left. He’s 39. He’s entering his 22nd professional season. It’s logical to expect that the Paris Olympics will be his last time on this stage, and who knows if he’s got one more NBA championship run in him. If this is the Olympic finish line, though, he’s not sputtering toward it. He’s leading — on pace to do so in a way that the U.S. has never seen before. James could win the third gold medal of his Olympic career on Saturday night, when the U.S. takes on France for the title in Paris.

Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they face a ‘broken’ finance system

PARIS (AP) — Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games. As they struggle to make ends meet, a spotlight is being cast on an Olympics funding system that watchdog groups condemn as “broken.” The Games, the world’s biggest sporting stage, bring in billions of dollars in TV rights, ticket sales and sponsorship, but most athletes must fend for themselves financially. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, is dismissive. When asked by The Associated Press about athletes turning to OnlyFans, a spokesman responded by asking if the AP had been looking at his browser history.

Beau Hossler shoots 10-under 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 60 on Friday in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship, squandering a chance for a sub-60 round with pars on the last three holes at soft and vulnerable Sedgefield Country Club. Hossler had a two-stroke lead over Billy Horschel in the tournament that started a day late after heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Debby washed out play Thursday. Play also was delayed Friday, with Horschel among the 66 afternoon starters unable to finish the round because of darkness. He had two holes left. With players allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways, Hossler was 6 under after a tap-in eagle on the par-5 fifth and birdied the par-4 eighth in a front-nine 28.

C.J. Stroud throws TD pass in Texans’ 20-12 exhibition victory over Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell in his preseason debut to help the Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 on Friday night. Held out of the Hall of Fame game last week against Chicago, Stroud completed 2 of 4 passes for 41 yards. Following a three-and-out, Stroud led the Texans to the touchdown on a three-play series. Stroud threaded a pass to Dell, who dodged a pair of missed tackles for a 34-yard score. Justin Fields played three series for Pittsburgh, finishing 5 of 6 for 67 yards. He was sacked twice and fumbled two exchanges.

Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider

TORONTO (AP) — Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbled out of the National Bank Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-1 to 14th-seeded Diana Shnaider in windy conditions at Sobeys Stadium. Preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, Gauff was broken trailing 5-4 in the first set. The 20-year-old American double-faulted down 2-1 in the second and Shnaider held serve to go up 4-1. Shnaider, also 20, sealed the victory with another break to set up a quarterfinal match against No. 6 Liudmila Samsonova, a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Elise Mertens. In the late match, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-3. Earlier, third-seeded defending champion Jessica Pegula beat qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-4.

