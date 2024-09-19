AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:02 p.m. EDT

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese change the WNBA’s landscape, and its future

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The impact of this year’s transformational WNBA season can be found anywhere one looks. Sold out arenas became the norm. Television ratings helped expand the fan base. The continual record-breaking quests of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson and others emerged as part of routine conversations. Social media posts spurred sometimes heated debates about everything from basketball to culture. Yes, Year 1 of the Clark & Reese Show has been unlike anything the league has ever seen and with the playoffs looming, the final chapter is still unscripted. It’s just what the league needed.

Drake London’s shooting celebration violated longstanding NFL rules against violent gestures

Falcons wide receiver Drake London was penalized after catching a touchdown pass in the final minute of Atlanta’s 22-21 victory in Philadelphia on Monday night for pretending to shoot in the air, a violation of a longstanding NFL rule that prohibits such gestures. London immediately apologized on the sideline, according to Falcons coach Raheem Morris, and did it publicly on Wednesday. The NFL has strict rules for celebrations and players are reminded annually that violations will result in unsportsmanlike penalties. London’s celebration came 12 days after four people were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School near Winder, Georgia. The Falcons hosted the school’s football team at their practice facility last week.

Arch Manning to get first start for No. 1 Texas as Ewers continues recovery from abdomen strain

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says freshman quarterback Arch Manning will get his first career start Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe. Regular starter Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained muscle in his abdomen. Manning relieved Ewers in last week’s win over UTSA and passed for four touchdowns and ran for another. Texas is playing its first game as No. 1 since 2008. The Longhorns start their first SEC schedule Sept. 28 against Mississippi State.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his house to seek more privacy

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his suburban Detroit home to get more privacy. Campbell tells Crain’s Detroit Business that the home is beautiful but that “people figured out where we lived” when the Lions lost. Campbell and wife Holly listed the 7,800-square-foot house in Bloomfield Hills for $4.5 million this week. A deal was pending within 24 hours. Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. After winning just three games that season, the team has become one of the best in the NFL. Campbell’s home was built in 2013 for Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov.

Yankees clinch playoff berth by beating Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Following a one-year absence, the New York Yankees are back in the playoffs. After spending last year sitting at home when the postseason arrived, the Yankees wrapped up their place in the 2024 playoffs with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings Wednesday night. New York has the best record in the American League at 89-63 and leads second-place Baltimore by five games in the AL East with 10 to play. The latest victory ensured the Yankees at least a wild card. It’s the 59th postseason appearance in franchise history, but the Yankees are still trying to end a World Series drought that dates to 2009, when New York celebrated its 27th title.

Brewers outperform preseason expectations again to win 3rd NL Central title in 4 years

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers became the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot when they sealed their third NL Central title in the last four years. The Chicago Cubs’ 5-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics enabled the Brewers to wrap up the division crown. This marks the Brewers’ seventh postseason berth in the last eight years, the franchise’s longest run of sustained success. But this run to the playoffs has been a little different. Manager Craig Counsell left for the rival Cubs last offseason. Corbin Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, was traded. All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich and pitchers Wade Miley and Robert Gasser went down with season-ending injuries. Yet the Brewers took over first place for good at the end of April and never looked back.

A flying bat and a baserunning mistake cost Mariners chance to make up ground in playoff race

SEATTLE (AP) — With their playoff chances slipping away, the Seattle Mariners found a painful new way to lose. The Mariners fell to the New York Yankees 2-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday night, but it was how the bottom of the 10th played out that will be remembered in Mariners lore as another chapter in a season that has gone awry. Julio Rodríguez was picked off third base for a bizarre double play after dodging a flying bat that slipped out of the hands of Randy Arozarena when he struck out swinging. The Mariners missed a chance to make up needed ground in the AL West and wild-card races after both Houston and Minnesota lost.

Ohtani steals 49th base in Dodgers’ 8-4 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stole his 49th base and moved closer to becoming the first player in major league history with 50 homers and 50 steals in a season as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-4. Ohtani, who began the day two shy of each mark, singled to lead off the game then swiped second. He flew out to left, struck out, lined out to right and struck out in his next four plate appearances. Tommy Edman hit his sixth homer in the last eight games for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who remained 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Diego. Enrique Hernández and Will Smith also went deep and Freddie Freeman had three hits for the Dodgers.

Man City and Inter Milan draw 0-0 in goal-shy Champions League. PSG scores late to beat Girona

GENEVA (AP) — Where did all the goals go? The 0-0 draws between Manchester City and Inter Milan in their rematch of the 2023 final, after Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk also could not find a goal, capped an untypically goal-shy evening for the Champions League on Wednesday. Just 13 were scored in six games one day after 28 were fired in Tuesday. There were only four 0-0 draws in the 96-game group stage last season. Paris Saint-Germain got a stoppage-time goal to beat Girona 1-0. Borussia Dortmund scored three late goals to win 3-0 at Club Brugge.

Wojnarowski is leaving ESPN for alma mater to become GM of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from broadcasting to return to his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, to take over the newly created position of general manager of the men’s basketball program. The Atlantic 10 school in western New York announced Wednesday that Wojnarowski will oversee a wide range of responsibilities while working alongside coach Mark Schmidt and his staff. His duties will include focusing on name, image and likeness opportunities, transfer portal management, recruiting and alumni player relationships. Wojnarowski graduated St. Bonaventure with a journalism degree in 1991 and received an honorary doctorate from the school in 2022.

