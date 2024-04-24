Angels’ Trout bats leadoff for first time since 2020, homers in first at-bat against Orioles

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington was hoping to get a spark by putting Mike Trout in the leadoff spot. The slugger quickly obliged. Hitting leadoff for first time since 2020, Trout drove a fastball from Baltimore’s Grayson Rodriguez off the auxiliary scoreboard above the wall in right-center field in the first inning to give the Angels an early 1-0 lead. It was the sixth leadoff homer of Trout’s career and first since Sept. 28, 2012. Trout’s ninth home run of the season tied for the major league lead.

