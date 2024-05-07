Ancelotti keeps Lunin in goal for Madrid in 2nd leg of Champions League semifinal against Bayern

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is not taking any chances in goal for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. He is sticking with Andriy Lunin as the goalkeeper despite Thibaut Courtois’ return from injury last weekend. Ancelotti said Tuesday he will start Lunin at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium even though Courtois had an assured performance in the 3-0 win over Cadiz in the Spanish league on Saturday. Courtois did well in his first match since tearing the ACL in his left knee in August. Ancelotti says “Lunin will play tomorrow.”

