Alec Bohm hits a pair of 3-run homers for Phillies against White Sox

PHILAELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm’s first homer of the game was hit the opposite way into the right-field seats. His second homer was lofted high into the left-center section. Both Bohm bombs counted the same for the Phillies. They were two three-run shots that gave the Phillies a 6-0 lead through three innings. Bohm provided a needed dose of pop on the same night Philadelphia right-hander Spencer Turnbull took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Turnbull lost his bid on a one-out single but won the game, 7-0 against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

