Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh lead surging Phillies to 4-3 win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm extended his hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single, Brandon Marsh drove in two runs and the surging Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Friday night.

Trea Turner had two hits for Philadelphia, which has won 14 of 17 and leads the majors with 22 victories.

Thairo Estrada hit a two-run double for the Giants.

Wearing their alternate City Connect jerseys on a cool, May evening, the Phillies opened a six-game homestand by continuing where they left off after winning seven of 10 on a road trip.

Matt Strahm (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning in relief of starter Aaron Nola, and José Alvarado kept San Francisco off the board in the ninth to earn his sixth save.

Philadelphia went ahead 3-2 in the third against Jordan Hicks (2-1) on Bohm’s RBI single and Marsh’s two-run single.

Bohm is batting .500 (30 of 60) with three homers, 10 doubles and 21 RBIs during his streak.

Turner made it a two-run lead in the fourt when he singled, stole second and scored from there on a passed ball on a walk to Bryce Harper. Philadelphia’s speedy shortstop just beat the tag by Hicks, and home-plate umpire Brian Walsh’s safe call was confirmed by video review.

Hicks gave up four runs and four hits in four inning.

The Giants pulled within a run in the seventh when they loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles against right-hander Orion Kerkering. Nick Ahmed scored on Jorge Soler’s double-play grounder, and Kerkering got Michael Conforto on a fly ball to the warning track in right to end the inning.

Nola labored through four innings, allowing two runs and four hits while throwing 89 pitches. Nola, who signed a seven-year, $172 million deal in the offseason, needed 55 pitches to get through two innings when the Giants took a 2-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Patrick Bailey departed with blurry vision with one out in the bottom of the second inning and was replaced by Tom Murphy. Bailey appeared to get injured on a foul tip in the first inning off the bat of J.T. Realmuto.

Phillies: Turner did not come out to play shortstop in the fifth inning due to left hamstring soreness after scoring from second base on the passed ball. … Placed RHP Yunior Marte on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP José Ruiz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (5-0, 1.32) opposes San Francisco RHP Keaton Winn (3-3, 3.18) in the second game of the four-game series on Saturday night.

