Alcaraz is cautious ahead of Madrid Open. The Spaniard is not 100% sure he will play

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is being cautious with his expectations at the Madrid Open and would be happy to play “three or four matches” in his return from injury. Alcaraz says he has trained well in recent days but doesn’t want to fully confirm his participation at the ATP 1000 tournament in the Spanish capital where he is a two-time defending champion. The third-ranked Alcaraz is coming off a right arm injury that kept him from playing in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. The Spaniard will try to win his first French Open title next month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.