After going 2nd in the NFL draft, Jayden Daniels is Washington’s latest quarterback of the future

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels, after being picked second by the Commanders in the NFL draft, will get the next chance to be Washington’s long-term solution at quarterback. The organization has had 20 different starting quarterbacks in the nearly two decades since its most recent playoff victory. Daniels or veteran Marcus Mariota in the season opener will make it 21 and the eighth different Week 1 starter in as many years. The pressure is on the Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU to be the franchise QB whether he plays right away or not.

