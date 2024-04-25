ACC Spring Wrap: League champ Florida State and ACC deal with quarterback changes

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
FILE - Florida State head coach Mike Norvell claps as his players warm up for the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Norvell, like most every other team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, has spent the spring handling change. He hopes it can lead to another league title and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

Reigning ACC champion Florida State and most of the rest of the league have dealt with changes with more very big ones to come. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has spent spring practice breaking in new quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the former Clemson passer who spent last year at Oregon State. In all, six of the top 10 ACC passers from a year ago based on statistics won’t be with their programs this season. That includes new faces at Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Duke.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.