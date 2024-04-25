ACC Spring Wrap: League champ Florida State and ACC deal with quarterback changes

Reigning ACC champion Florida State and most of the rest of the league have dealt with changes with more very big ones to come. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has spent spring practice breaking in new quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the former Clemson passer who spent last year at Oregon State. In all, six of the top 10 ACC passers from a year ago based on statistics won’t be with their programs this season. That includes new faces at Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Duke.

