A year after tragedy and Kentucky Derby banishment, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is back with Catalytic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is back at the 150th Kentucky Derby nearly a year after Churchill Downs suspended him following the deaths of two of his horses during a tragic spate of equine fatalities. An investigation cleared him of any wrongdoing but the episode still stings, although the Barbados native has bounced back with 30-1 long shot Catalytic in the field. The horse finished 13 1/2 lengths behind in second to Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness in the Florida Derby in March, but that was good enough to earn entry into the 20-horse field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.