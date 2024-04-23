3-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer set for first rehab start after back surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is set to make a minor league rehab start. The start Wednesday night for Triple-A Round Rock will be the first game action for the 39-year-old Texas Rangers right-hander since back surgery during the offseason. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and Scherzer say the plan is to throw about 50 pitches. The right-hander had surgery Dec. 15 to repair a herniated disk in his lower back. The eight-time All-Star was forced from his start in Game 3 of the World Series after three innings because of back discomfort.

