3-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer set for first rehab start after back surgery

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is set to make a minor league rehab start. The start Wednesday night for Triple-A Round Rock will be the first game action for the 39-year-old Texas Rangers right-hander since back surgery during the offseason. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and Scherzer say the plan is to throw about 50 pitches. The right-hander had surgery Dec. 15 to repair a herniated disk in his lower back. The eight-time All-Star was forced from his start in Game 3 of the World Series after three innings because of back discomfort.

