2 horses fall and unseat their jockeys in 2nd race at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two horses fell and their riders were unseated in the second race at Churchill Downs, two days before the historic track hosts the 150th Kentucky Derby. Territoriality clipped an outside horse’s hind heels and fell, throwing jockey Irving Moncada. Vostra struck another horse and lost jockey Emmanuel Giles. A track spokesman says both loose horses were corralled by outriders and walked back to their barns. Moncada and Giles were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation. Last spring, 12 horses died at Churchill Downs, including two on Derby day, which prompted the track to make several changes ahead of this year’s 150th edition.

