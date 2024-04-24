1st round picks could be on the trading block on day 1 of the NFL draft

The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft has already traded hands with Carolina sending it more than a year ago to Chicago in a trade to move up to take Bryce Young first overall in 2023. Based on recent history, plenty more first-round picks should change hands on Thursday night with teams either looking to move up a spot or two for a specific player or make a bigger investment to trade up for a franchise quarterback. Over the past five drafts, there have been 28 trades during the first day of the draft that included first-round picks with five of those deals involving picks in the top 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.