Suspect in series of rapes, robberies in Minneapolis charged in 4 new cases

A Minneapolis man already charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection with two separate incidents in 2019 – one in late January and one in early February – is now facing multiple charges related to four new cases.

Court records show Kenyatta Devine Buckles is facing three additional counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three additional counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, two additional counts of kidnapping, one additional count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one additional count of being a felon in possession of ammo/firearms.

Both of the prior criminal complaints – for the incidents in late January and early February – noted authorities were familiar with Buckles because he was also the suspect in a series of other rapes and robberies that occurred within blocks of where the victims in the January and February incidents were allegedly attacked.

That included an incident March 18 when both complaints note officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Third Avenue South on the report of a female who said she had been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

That incident is one of the four covered by the new charges.

Buckles is also accused of an assault in Minneapolis in November of 2018, an assault in December of 2018 in Minneapolis and robbing a man in a Minneapolis alley in February of 2019.