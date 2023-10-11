Charge: Woman shot grandson after argument over tea cup placement

Oct. 18, 2018 – A woman faces an assault charge after authorities say she shot her grandson in the leg after an argument about where he placed a teacup, according to court records.

A criminal complaint states Helen Lenoir Washington faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the complaint, authorities were called to a residence on the 5800 block of Camden Avenue North in Brooklyn Center on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man who suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his right thigh.

The complaint said the man said his grandmother had shot him after an arguing about where he had set a cup of tea.

A witness confirmed the two had been arguing after the victim placed a cup of tea on a piece of furniture, according to the complaint. The witness said the victim refused to move it, and Washington dumped out the contents.

According to the complaint, the witness said the victim then went and got another cup of tea and placed it back on the piece of furniture. Washington then shot the victim in the leg, according to the complaint.

In an interview, Washington told police she was angry that the victim placed a cup of tea on a wood table, and that she shot at his leg because she was angry, the complaint said.