Records show Chisago Lakes police officer, school board member ‘harassed’ teen girl over Snapchat

A police officer who also worked as a substitute teacher and was elected to the school board in Chisago County is accused of harassing at least one middle school girl by messaging her on Snapchat.

Cory Spencer resigned from the Chisago Lakes School District on Monday after he admitted to violating district policy “regarding excessive social contact” between staff and students.

Records obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES show Spencer is also under internal investigation by the Lakes Area Police Department, where he works as a patrol sergeant.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office investigated Spencer’s social media messages and concluded his actions “did not appear to be criminal in nature.”

Spencer has not been charged with a crime. In the investigation, deputies found he asked a 14-year-old girl for selfies, told her she was “very pretty” and invited her to his residence.

Last week, the girl’s mother obtained a restraining order against Spencer after the court found he “exploited a position of authority” by using social media to “continue the harassment.”

“I was very angry,” said Ashley Newman, mother of the teen girl. “I was hurt by thinking about how my daughter felt in those situations.”

Spencer addressed the allegations during a school board meeting last week, making special note they weren’t criminal in nature. He acknowledged the district investigation found he violated a policy “regarding excessive social contact between staff and students, and also transporting students in a non-authorized personal vehicle.”

In a prepared statement to the school board, Spencer said he fully cooperated with the district’s investigation and wanted to be transparent.

“Actions on my part have only ever been intended to help and support kids,” Spencer said. “I would never do anything to compromise that.”

Spencer added that he has been “excused” from substitute teaching in the district.

Spencer’s attorney didn’t return multiple phone calls or emails seeking a comment.

Spencer’s work with children in the area is well known.

He coached high school softball, middle school football and served as president of the Chisago Lakes Hockey Association.

Meeting minutes show the hockey association removed him from that position earlier this month, pending an investigation by SafeSport, a national nonprofit that investigates allegations of misconduct in youth sports.

A spokesperson from SafeSport said it “doesn’t comment on matters to protect the integrity of its investigative process.”

Spencer filed for medical leave from the police department on March 6, according to Chief Bill Schulmbohm.

Schulmbohm said he cannot comment on the active internal affairs investigation.

Spencer previously worked as a school resource officer in the school district. His police personnel file, obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES, shows he has had two other complaints against him, both of which were exonerated.

Newman said her daughter has “learned some life lessons that maybe I didn’t think she would have by now.”

“She’s a good kid,” Newman added.