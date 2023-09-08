YES Network cameraman returns to work, 2 months after he was hit in the face by a wild throw

NEW YORK (AP) — YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel has returned to work, two months after he was hit in the face by a ball. Stendel sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by an errant throw from Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson on July 5. Stendel was positioned next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side. A YES spokesman says Stendel worked the center field camera during the Yankees’ game against Detroit.

