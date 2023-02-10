World Cup ski jumping returns to Lake Placid after a drought

Lake Placid hosted its second Winter Olympics in 1980 with world-class venues that slowly became outdated over the years. Instead of allowing the investments to decay and become deserted as happens in many Olympic cities, the New York Olympic Regional Development Authority spent $550 million to make Lake Placid relevant again on the world’s stage. It paid off. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation is hosting World Cup men’s ski jumping competition Saturday and Sunday in Lake Placid, bringing the best in the breathtaking sport back to tiny town for the first time since 1990.

