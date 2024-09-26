Wojnarowski leaves behind high-profile job at ESPN to return to his roots at St. Bonaventure

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Adrian Wojnarowski is counting on the relationships he cultivated in covering the NBA for ESPN to boost his new job in returning to his alma mater as general manager of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program. The 55-year-old left behind a contract extension he signed two years ago that pays him $7 million a year to return to his modest roots. Bonnies officials are counting on capitalizing on Wojnarowski’s name recognition and network of sources, in following other schools which have created GM positions in the new age of name, image likeness (NIL) opportunities, transfer portal management and recruiting.

