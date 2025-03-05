White House confirms ‘ongoing talks and discussions’ with Hamas officials amid ceasefire uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday confirmed that U.S. officials have had “ongoing talks and discussions” with Hamas officials.

The talks come as Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains in the balance.

Leavitt declined to detail the talks, which were first reported by the news site Axios.

