Vanderbilt fined $500,000 by SEC for allowing fans to storm court after victory over Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Vanderbilt fans storm the court after the team's win against Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt was fined $500,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for allowing fans to storm the court Saturday after the Commodores’ 74-69 victory over No. 9 Kentucky. Vanderbilt was penalized for a third offense under the conference’s revised access to competition area policy. The fine will be paid to the University of Kentucky. The first violation — and a $100,000 fine — came when fans stormed the football field after a 40-35 victory over Alabama in October. The second — and a $250,000 fine — came a week ago after fans rushed onto the court in celebration of a victory over No. 6 Tennessee. Additional offenses also will carry $500,000 fines.

