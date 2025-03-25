USC star JuJu Watkins goes down and Trojans rout Mississippi State in March Madness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins was carried off the floor with a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter of top-seeded Southern California’s game against Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

Watkins, one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball, was streaking to the basket chased by two defenders when her knee bent awkwardly as she planted her right leg, the non-contact injury causing her to crumple to the floor. She grabbed her knee and writhed in pain as her teammates surrounded her.

“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t rattled seeing JuJu lying on the floor and crying,” coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

Later on, a team spokesperson said Watkins will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation.

The crowd in Galen Center went silent as Gottlieb and two other USC staffers attended to the 19-year-old Watkins, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who averages 24.6 points. She was carried off by multiple people with the Trojans leading 13-2.

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts on the floor after an injury during the first half against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 24, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessie Alcheh

The Trojans won 96-59 to reach the Sweet 16.

“My prayers and thoughts are with JuJu,” MSU coach Sam Purcell said. “Obviously, we’re competitors and you never want to see that, especially what she means for women’s basketball.”

Watkins has enjoyed good health in her brief college career. She started all 34 of USC’s games as a freshman, when she was second in scoring nationally with 27.1 points a game. Her 920 points set a national record for freshman scoring.

USC reached the Elite Eight last year, losing to Paige Bueckers and UConn. The teams could meet again in a regional final in Spokane, Washington, this year.

After Watkins was hurt, the crowd loudly booed Mississippi State every time it had the ball. The school’s cheerleaders were booed during their halftime routine and the crowd got on the team again as it warmed up for the second half.

“They’re gonna stand behind their home team. They’re gonna go hard for JuJu,” said MSU guard Jerkaila Jordan, who scored 17 points. “I couldn’t do nothing but respect them.”

Watkins had three free throws, one rebound and two assists in five minutes.

In the second quarter, USC guard Malia Samuels went down hard on the baseline. She held her head in her hands as the crowd booed and Gottlieb again came rushing out to check on the sophomore, who ran the offense in Watkins’ absence.

“I was relieved to hear her say, ‘I’m good,’” Gottlieb said.

The Trojans appeared undaunted by the injury to their star. They rushed the floor in celebration after senior Rayah Marshall banked in a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and extend the lead to 50-27.

“They gave us a lot of energy, especially when things weren’t going our way at the beginning,” said Kiki Iriafen, who scored a season-high 36 points.

Watkins hurt her left hand after the ball jammed her fingers in USC’s first-round blowout win over UNC Greensboro. She later came up limping on her left leg and winced.

“It’s the end of the season, body is a little banged up,” she said afterward. “On to the next. Nobody cares. I’m all good.”

