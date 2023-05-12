US upsets defending champ Finland at hockey worlds, Czechs top Slovakia

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States has overcame defending champion Finland 4-1 to open the ice hockey world championship in Tampere. Alex Tuch scored two goals and Drew O’Çonnor had a goal and two assists to lead the U.S. Cutter Ganthier also scored and goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots. In the Latvian capital of Riga, the Czech Republic beat Slovakia 3-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.