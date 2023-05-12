US upsets defending champ Finland at hockey worlds, Czechs top Slovakia

By The Associated Press
United States Alex Tuch, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the group A match between Finland and USA at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States has overcame defending champion Finland 4-1 to open the ice hockey world championship in Tampere. Alex Tuch scored two goals and Drew O’Çonnor had a goal and two assists to lead the U.S. Cutter Ganthier also scored and goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots. In the Latvian capital of Riga, the Czech Republic beat Slovakia 3-2.

