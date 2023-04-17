US sails warship through Taiwan Strait after China’s drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The United States Navy has sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait in its first known transit since China carried out an encirclement exercise around self-ruled Taiwan.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said the transit through the strait by the USS Milius on Sunday was routine. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said.

Last week China concluded large-scale air and sea drills in the strait in retaliation for Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on April 5 in California. China said Wednesday that the exercises simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were intended as a “serious warning” to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters.

China protested the transit Monday, saying the U.S. transit was a “public hype” and that the Eastern Theater Command was ready at any time to “resolutely safeguard the country’s sovereignty, safety, and regional peace and stability,” according to a statement from the Eastern Theater Command’s spokesperson Shi Yilu.

China also sanctioned the organizations involved with Tsai’s visit in the U.S., including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where her meeting with McCarthy and other members of Congress were held. It also later sanctioned U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee, for visiting Taiwan.

FILE - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandong aircraft carrier during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on, April 9, 2023. China’s local maritime authorities have issued a warning for possible rocket debris in waters northeast of Taiwan, saying ships would be banned from entering the area on April 16. The announcement comes after China held large-scale military drills that formally ended Monday in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's transit visit last week to the United States. (An Ni/Xinhua via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/An Ni In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-4B rocket carrying the Fengyun-3 07 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Flights out of northern Taiwan were delayed Sunday after China launched a rocket carrying a satellite that dropped debris into waters north of the capital Taipei. (Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The U.S. Navy sailed the warship through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit made public since China carried out large-scale military drills around the self-ruled island last weekend in retaliation for a visit by Taiwan's president to the U.S. (U.S. Navy via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The U.S. Navy sailed the warship through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit made public since China carried out large-scale military drills around the self-ruled island last weekend in retaliation for a visit by Taiwan's president to the U.S. (U.S. Navy via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Previous Next

On Sunday, China launched a rocket carrying a satellite that dropped debris into waters north of the capital Taipei. While the satellite launch had no obvious military purpose, it disrupted travel, delaying flights.

