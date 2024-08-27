US Open: Novak Djokovic starts his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a straight-set win

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has started his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and tied Roger Federer with his 89th match win at the U.S. Open by defeating qualifier Radu Albot of Moldova 6-2, 6-2, 6-4. The second-seeded Djokovic again wore a gray sleeve over his surgically repaired right knee Monday night. He was competing for the first time since claiming an Olympic gold medal three weeks ago at the Paris Games, the last significant achievement that was missing from his resume. Djokovic improved to 18-0 in first-round matches at Flushing Meadows and is now 89-13 overall at the hard-court tournament he won a year ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.