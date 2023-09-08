US Open climate protest spurs tournament to add more undercover police officers

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open has added more members of the police, including undercover officers, a day after four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands caused a 50-minute delay during Coco Gauff’s semifinal victory. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier says there are more uniformed and undercover police around the entrance gates and within the stadiums. The tournament also is going to increase the frequency of messages on arena videoboards telling spectators how to contact U.S. Open security if they see anything unusual.

