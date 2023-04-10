US beats Czech Republic at women’s world hockey championship

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Hilary Knight scored to help the United States beat the Czech Republic 6-2 in the women’s world hockey championship. Megan Keller, Tessa Janecke, Abby Roque, Eden Lacey and Hayley Scamurra also scored for the U.S. Aerin Frankel stopped 22 shots in the victory. The U.S. improved to 3-0 in Pool A. It will face defending champion Canada on Monday at the CAA Centre. Finland posted a 4-2 victory over Sweden, and Germany blanked France 3-0.

