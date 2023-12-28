U.S. routs Swiss 11-3 at world juniors behind hat trick from Snuggerud; Sweden posts second shutout

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud scored three times in the first 12 minutes of the game and added an assist as the United States beat Switzerland 11-3 at the world junior hockey championship. Snuggerud capped his natural hat trick at 12:36 of the first period as the Americans improved to 2-0 at the tournament. In the only other game Thursday, Sweden beat Germany 5-0.

