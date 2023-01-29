U.S. men end training camp in scoreless draw with Colombia

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Sean Johnson kept his sixth career clean sheet, and four more U.S. players made their senior international debuts as the men’s senior team wrapped up its annual January training camp with a scoreless draw with Colombia. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson’s young U.S. squad couldn’t find the net during its second friendly of the week in Southern California. Hudson still got another 90 minutes of experience for a roster with only five players from last year’s World Cup team. Paxten Aaronson and John Tolkin made their U.S. debuts as starters, while Emmanuel Sabbi and Sam Rogers debuted as second-half substitutes.

