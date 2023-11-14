Too many injuries, turnovers and a too many men penalty costs Bills in loss to Broncos

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Too many injuries, turnovers and a too many men penalty proved too much for the Buffalo Bills to overcome in a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. Josh Allen committed three of Buffalo’s four turnovers. And the game was decided after Broncos kicker Wil Lutz got a do-over thanks to Buffalo being flagged for too many men. After missing from 41 yards, Lutz hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo has lost four of six in dropping to 5-5. Their offensive struggles have placed coordinator Ken Dorsey on the hot seat.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.